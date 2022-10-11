Patrick Mahomes Acts Like A Tough Guy Against The Much Bigger Maxx Crosby

Alright, let’s ease off the macho-man act, Mahomes…

Patrick Mahomes, the consensus best QB in the NFL, thought that he needed to give the 1-3 Raiders some trash talk in a tight Monday night matchup.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was having his way with the Chiefs’ offensive line, which set Mahomes off.

Once Kansas City took a 23-20 lead in the third quarter, the former MVP started smack-talking Crosby and the Raiders defense.

The two clashed helmets at one point, though it’s hard to imagine that a vet like Crosby isn’t aware of the QB safety privilege in the NFL.

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

From the safety of his own sideline, Mahomes yelled “I’m here” at Crosby, who had two sacks (and a 30-pound difference) on the Chiefs QB at the time of the grudge match.

"I'm here." – Patrick Mahomes 😳pic.twitter.com/eV1Xy2hzNU — Sporting News NFL (@sn_nfl) October 11, 2022

Crosby sacks Mahomes pic.twitter.com/gSLbeILd0y — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) October 11, 2022

If Mahomes was truly willing to stand in the pocket and hold his own against Crosby, credit to him.

Adding that it’s an intradivisional matchup and that the refs cheated Kansas City earlier in the game with a Roughing the Passer call, Mahomes had reasons to be mad. Just don’t rile up a Pro Bowl rusher, for the team’s sake.

ANOTHER CONTROVERSIAL ROUGHING THE PASSER CALL CHANGES COMPLEXION OF AN NFL GAME

It was a highlight-heavy punchout between the AFC West teams. Mahomes and the Chiefs got the job done: beating the Raiders, 30-29. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce had a monster performance on his birthday Monday, catching four TD passes.

Travis Kelce has 4 TD catches tonight, the 32nd time a player has had 4+ TD receptions in a game (Super Bowl era).



Of the previous 31 instances, only one player — Marvin Jones — failed to reach 100 yards. Jones had 93.



Kelce has 25 yards receiving in the game. — Dan Zaksheske (@OutkickDanZ) October 11, 2022

Haa nobody's intimidated by Kermit — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) October 11, 2022

Maxx Crosby would literally rip Mahomes in half. Calm down https://t.co/Rg6H2JZDCB — josh harding (@joshharding88) October 11, 2022

Did Crosby & Mahomes seriously bash helmets like that? Surprised we didn't see a flag for Endangering the Quarterback Species — Steve Pelischek (@stevepeli) October 11, 2022

Maxx Crosby is giving Mahomes nightmares pic.twitter.com/zQHbbl28Tr — Charlie Parker (@cmparker999) October 11, 2022