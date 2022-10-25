Jakobi Meyers Says Mac Jones Benching Against Bears Was ‘Ugly Situation’ For Patriots

After missing three weeks of action, Mac Jones made his return under center for the New England Patriots on Monday night with the Chicago Bears in town. Things did not go as planned for the young quarterback. And wide receiver Jakobi Meyers went as far as to call it an “ugly situation” brewing in New England.

Jones completed just three of six passes before throwing an interception in what was his third and final drive of the game. He was replaced by Bailey Zappe, who led the Pats to two touchdowns on his first two drives. Zappe entered the game with chants of his name at the stadium.

Zappe’s quick start didn’t last long, however, as Chicago reeled off 23 unanswered points en route to its 33-14 victory.

Meyers, who caught a touchdown pass on Monday night, shared his reaction to Jones being benched for Zappe.

“Not even as a football player, it’s tough as a man to see somebody who worked so hard, get that kind of treatment, but at the end of the day, we’re all trying to feed our families,” Meyers said. “We gotta go out there and make plays with whoever throwing it.”

"It's tough to see somebody who worked so hard get that kind of treatment" 👀



Jakobi Meyers on the Patriots QB situation pic.twitter.com/IP9rpJZxd7 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 25, 2022

Now, all of the sudden, there seems to be a bit of a QB controversy in New England. Meyers wasn’t exactly pleased with what he saw on the field Monday night, particularly how things unfolded with the quarterbacks.

“Not even the coaches, just everybody. The crowd, all of it. It was an ugly situation, in my opinion,” Meyers said.

Bill Belichick played it safe after the game, saying that Jones being benched was part of the gameplan and Jones was aware Zappe would see some action.