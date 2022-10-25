Mac Jones Kicks Bear In The Groin; Patriots Backup Bailey Zappe Airs Out TD

It’s Zappenin’!

The battle of QBs in Foxborough is taking center stage on Monday night, with Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe both stepping into the spotlight, albeit for different reasons.

During a QB slide in the second quarter of Monday Night Football’s matchup against Chicago, Jones led with his leg and connected with Bears safety Jaquan Brisker’s groin.

Brisker (balls) probable to return 😂 pic.twitter.com/7Ul7saWXzF — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) October 25, 2022

The safety got his revenge by picking off Jones several plays later, which was the final straw for Bill Belichick as he sent Jones to the bench. Jones exited 3-of-6 passing for 13 passing yards and an interception.

Patriots backup and Western Kentucky legend Bailey Zappe replaced Jones before the end of the half. It didn’t take long for Zappe to make his fans happy with some quality slinging. In two drives, Zappe completed 5-of-6 passing for 109 yards and a 30-yard touchdown to Jakobi Myers. It was his third touchdown on the year of 25+ yards, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

His second drive was capped off by a four-yard score by Rhamondre Stevenson.

In his final season at WSU, Zappe threw for 5,967 yards, 62 TDs and 11 INTs. Phew!

Are we witnessing the start of another Drew Bledsoe-Tom Brady saga? Could be so … Zappe Hour is here!

Not Bailey Zappe casually singing along to “Stacy’s Mom” after hopping off the bench to lead back-to-back touchdown drives. 💀 pic.twitter.com/LLOhXONc44 — Jeff Lemieux (@jeff_lemieux) October 25, 2022

🚨🚨 SOUND THE ALARM 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/S4oTjFnDV9 — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) October 25, 2022