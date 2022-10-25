Bailey Zappe In Relief Lights Up New England Patriots Offense Against The Chicago Bears

Mac Jones is the starter and Bailey Zappe is the backup, the pundits told us.

The New England Patriots have no quarterback controversy, they insisted.

Someone forgot to tell Bill Belichick. And Zappe. And the Patriots.

The Patriots opened Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears with Jones as their starter. It was his first game back after missing two games with a high ankle sprain.

But after throwing an interception and not moving the offense, Belichick turned to Zappe, a rookie.

And the kid lit up Gillette Stadium.

He completed his first pass. And his second pass. And threw a 30-yard TD pass to Jakobi Meyers on his third attempt of the night.

And next drive he completed a 55-yard pass to DeVante Parker.

And a quarterback controversy is born.

Look, no telling what Zappe will do the rest of this game. And no telling how truly hurt Jones was when he took on the starting assignment.

So no one is saying this is Tom Brady replacing Drew Bledsoe all over again.

But this night suggests the Patriots have decisions to make about their quarterback situation.

