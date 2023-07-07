Victor Wembayama Security Guard Accused Of Hitting Britney Spears Will Not Be Charged

Videos by OutKick

A San Antonio Spurs security guard working for the team’s highly-prized draft pick Victor Wembanyama will not face criminal charges after allegedly slapping Britney Spears.

That’s going to go down as one of the wildest sentences related to young, albeit very tall Mr. Wembanyama’s career and he hasn’t even recorded an NBA bucket yet.

The incident occurred Wednesday night, when according to TMZ, Spears — apparently a big hoops and/or Spurs fan — tried to get the French big man’s attention. This happened outside the restaurant Catch in the ARIA Hotel by tapping his shoulder

I’m genuinely surprised that Spears — who is listed at 5-foot-4 — could reach Wembanyama’s shoulder.

This allegedly led to one of the large dudes protecting the other very large dude doing what he had to do to keep the small blonde popstar away from his charge.

Spears — known these days for spinning and posting incoherent messages on Instagram — claimed Spurs Director of Team Security Damian Smith “backhanded” her. She claimed this was so forceful that it nearly knocked off her glasses.

According to KSAT, Spears even filed a police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

However, the LVMPD begged to differ with her take on the events after wrapping up their investigation on Friday morning. They confirmed that “no charges will be filed” against Smith.

It’s worth noting that Wembanyama’s recollection of what went down was fairly different. He said that the team’s security advised him not to stop and chat with anyone. He recalled someone saying “sir, sir,” before he was grabbed from behind by someone, possibly Spears.

