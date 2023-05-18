Britney Spears Dances In Boots & Red Bikini In Her Wildest Video Yet

Videos by OutKick

Britney Spears continues to thrive in her post-censorship life, proving yet again that there was no real cause for concern at all.

Just kidding! Firecracker Britney was back in her crazy bag Wednesday afternoon, this time pulling out a red bikini and pair of cowboy boots for an Instagram dance for the ages.

This rodeo featured Brit staring into our souls for what felt like hours, what appeared to be a psychedelic dance, and an absolutely wild Gotye transition you just don’t see coming.

Saddle up, cowgirl!

Britney Spears continues her all-time spiral

Jarring stuff here.

It’s been a wild few months for Britney Spears, who’s seemingly back in the news every day like it’s 1999 again.

The 41-year-old posts about 12 videos to Instagram a day at this point, including another recent gem that just showed her making out with her husband, and recently blew through $4 million legal fees in her conservatorship fight.

Earlier this month, the Princess of Pop also declared she was about to unleash her “tits” in some violent fashion in a wild Instagram video that she later deleted.

Speaking of wild posts, let’s get back to this little number from above.

It’s been liked by nearly 500,000 loyal fans — which is close to a new record for Brit — and even gives us a good glimpse at how cold it is in her room in the back half of the clip. Win-win!

Unfortunately, Spears turned the comments off so I can’t dive in to see what everyone else is saying, but I think I have a pretty good idea anyways.

Can’t wait to see what our girl posts next!