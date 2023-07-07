Victor Wembanyama Addresses Britney Spears’ Assault Claims; Pop Star DEMANDS Apology

Videos by OutKick

There’s a game of he said/she said going on between NBA rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama and 2000s pop star Britney Spears over a “backhand” incident in Las Vegas.

Wembanyama is in the City of Sin this week to make his debut for the NBA Summer League.

During a brief appearance at the restaurant Catch, located in the ARIA Hotel, Wembanyama and his security detail ran into Spears.

Wembanyama Tells His Side of Story

The pop star alleged that after attempting to greet Wemby and tapping his shoulder, a member of Wembayama’s security team “backhanded” her.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department got involved; they determined that the security member responsible for the “backhand,” Spurs Director of Team Security Damian Smith, simply pushed Spears’ hand away as she reached out for the 19-year-old basketball player.

LV police stated that Smith’s action was non-threatening. The department dismissed the potential for criminal charges.

Victor Wembanyama of Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 22: Singer Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

Both Spears and Wembanyama came out with statements Thursday to give their respective sides of the story.

The NBA media caught up with Wembanyama after practice Thursday. He clarified that Spears did not tap him on the shoulder but instead tried to grab him from behind. Wemby also admitted to not looking back when security got involved, thus not fully recognizing the ordeal that involved Spears.

“I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop,” Wembayma told reporters. “That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder. She grabbed me from behind.”

He added, “I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner.”

Britney Says Wemby Isn’t Telling The Truth; Is The Erratic Spears Right?

Brittney took to social media and demanded an apology from Wembanyama and his security team.

Spears, who’s struggled with mental health problems, called it a “traumatic” experience.

She refuted Wembanyama’s claim that she tried to grab him from behind.

Spears said:

Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions ” grabbed him from behind” but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face. I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.

So … who’s telling the truth here?