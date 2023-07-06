Victor Wembanyama’s Security Allegedly Slaps Britney Spears, Police Report Filed

Videos by OutKick

Britney Spears was allegedly slapped Wednesday night in Las Vegas by Victor Wembanyama’s security guard.

Spears filed a police report after a member of the San Antonio Spurs security team with the top overall pick “backhanded” the music star in the face when she wanted a photo, according to TMZ.

Spears and the rising basketball star were at Catch at Aria Wednesday night when she was swarmed by fans upon entering the property. After seeing Wembanyama, she went over to ask for a photo and tapped him on the back. That’s when the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs alleged “instantly backhanded her.” Spears was allegedly struck so hard by the guard she dropped to the ground and lost her glasses, according to the same TMZ report.

Britney Spears reportedly files police report against San Antonio Spurs security guard. (Photo by Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

The Spurs employee attempted to explain his actions to the music sensation, but ultimately, a police report was filed after Spears’ security spoke with the unnamed guard for Wembanyama, according to TMZ.

The report alleges battery against Spears.

Britney Spears was allegedly hit by Victor Wembanyama’s security guard in Las Vegas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Intimate Britney Spears)

If Spears’ allegations are true, it’s a really bad look for the team and the guard. Spears is an incredibly tiny woman. She’s around 5’4,” according to multiple online reports.

She’s also very skinny and small, which is obvious to anyone following her Instagram. The pop legend regularly puts her body on display.

How could anyone assume she was an imminent threat to anyone? Is it standard procedure to backhand a small woman to the ground if she touches a pro athlete?

Remember, security guards aren’t cops. They rarely have arrest powers. They’re deterrents – not armed officers of the state.

Britney Spears allegedly slapped by Spurs security guard. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Check back to OutKick for the latest developments as we have them on this situation.