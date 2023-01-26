Veronica Bielik, Kliff Kingsbury’s Instagram Model GF, Gives Life Update From Thailand

It’s been weeks since former NFL head coach Kliff Kingsbury jetted off to Thailand on a one-way ticket to (allegedly) meet up with Instagram model girlfriend Veronica Bielik, and we finally have a life update.

At least from Veronica.

For those wondering, yes, the 29-year-old Instagram star is still in Thailand. She was there weeks before Kliff took off, and she’s still there. While Kingsbury has done an excellent job staying off camera, he’s (allegedly) done one hell of a job snapping pics of Veronica’s doings!

No, we don’t know for sure if Kingsbury is the one taking these photos, but I do know (OK, I don’t) that when your Instagram model girlfriend asks for a quick picture for the ‘gram, you don’t ask questions.

Veronica Bielik gives life update from Thailand – perhaps with Kliff Kingsbury!

Veronica Bielik, Kliff Kingsbury living the good life in Thailand

What a vacation for Veronica! We go from beachside cocktail hour, to playing with elephants, to petting a hog and then eating some mango and sticky rice.

How does she find the money for all that?

Oh, wait! Kingsbury not only bolted to Thailand and told NFL teams to leave him alone, he also did so knowing he’d be getting a fat check from the Arizona Cardinals every two weeks for the next … checks calendar … FIVE YEARS!

That, boys and girls, is why these NFL stars do anything and everything in their power to get to that first big contract.

Kliff Kingsbury is living the life in Thailand. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

That’s where the big money is, the generational money, the guaranteed money that doesn’t go away and keeps your Instagram model girlfriend happy while she pets an elephant in Thailand.

Several – SEVERAL – Kingsbury fans commented on Veronica’s post and all pretty much said the same thing – there’s NO way Kliff comes back any time soon, right? Why would he?

“The man sure is winning off the field where the REAL life is,” one person wrote.

“I will forever be jealous of Kingsbury,” added another.

You, me and everyone else, buddy.