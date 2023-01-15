Kliff Kingsbury’s Girlfriend Veronica Bielik Checks In From Thailand

Reports surfaced on Saturday that former Arizona Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, was receiving interest from several teams with offensive coordinator openings. NFL insider Peter Schrager revealed that he’s currently not interested.

The recently fired Kingsbury, and his five years of guaranteed money from the Cardinals, are in Thailand right now. In fact, the 43-year-old purchased a one way ticket to the Southeast Asian country. He’s not taking any interviews and it’s safe to say that’s going to be the case for at least a few weeks.

Along for the trip is his well-traveled Instagram model girlfriend Veronica Bielik. The location of several of her recent posts indicates that their trip started a week or so ago.

With the news about Kingsbury, and his one way ticket to Thailand, Veronica decided to share a look at the coach’s current setup and the views. She shared a few pics of herself standing on a Bangkok balcony in her “favorite pants.”

Veronica added some further looks at the couple’s current spot on her Instagram Story. Their vacation pad has a giant tub with a view and a rooftop swimming pool.

Inside the room in Thailand (Image Credit: Veronica Bielik/Instagram Story)

Rooftop pool in Thailand (Image Credit: Veronica Bielik/Instagram Story)

That should help wash the stench of a 4-13 season off. It might take a little bit longer to get the 28-37-1 record as an NFL head coach washed off. An eventual return as an offensive coordinator should do the trick. Whenever that happens.

Things Played Out For Kingsbury The Only Way The Could Have

Did anyone else see Kingsbury’s run in Arizona ending any other way? The disappointing ending to a decent season in 2021 followed by a complete disaster in 2022 was always in the cards.

As was his firing followed by a trip to Thailand with an Instagram model. He obviously was hopeful that things would have gone differently but this was always how it was supposed to play out.

He’ll be fine. After some rest and relaxation living the life of a travel influencer, Kingsbury will get the coaching itch and land a coordinator job somewhere. He’ll have some success and the whole heading coaching ride will start again.

All of that is down the road. Right now the plans are to hangout with an Instagram model somewhere far away from Arizona.