Vermont Basketball Star Ready To Be The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Court’

Vermont college basketball star Emma Utterback is ready to stake her claim as the Olivia Dunne of the Court as we begin the one-month countdown to basketball season.

That’s right. Hard to believe, but the guys and gals of the court tip-off one month from today, and Utterback — a 5-8 senior — is ready for her final season as a Catamount.

She recently rang in the new year with her “last media day” and then took her nearly 24k followers across the border for a little shopping trip.

And just like that, the Olivia Dunne of Women’s College Basketball was off and running in 2023.

Emma Utterback is Olivia Dunne on and off the court at Vermont

From Vermont to Ft. Laudy Dotty! Unlike the Miami Dolphins, Emma Utterback’s game travels up and down the coast. Doesn’t matter if she’s in Canada, Vermont or Florida. It plays, and that’s how you become the Olivia Dunne of your sport.

We don’t just crown anyone around here, you know. It may seem like I’m in it for the clicks — and they’re nice, don’t get me wrong — but I don’t just willy-nilly crown random college athletes the next Livvy Dunne.

Emma Utterback was actually brought to my attention a month ago. True story. I believe she even made a cameo in Nightcaps at one point. But I wanted to wait until we got a little closer to basketball season before I unleashed her. Play the long game. Be patient.

And here were are — one month until tip-off and it’s time time to rock and roll.

Emma Utterback isn’t just trips to Canada and Florida, by the way. She started 32 games last season, was a first-team player and led the Catamounts with 14 points and four assists per game. She’s also a co-captain AND scored her 1,000th career point last spring.

That’s how you make waves, boys and girls. You can’t just be Olivia Dunne on Instagram and TikTok. You have to show a little swag on the playing field, too, and Emma Utterback is a monster on the court.

Play ball.