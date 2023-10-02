Mississippi State Softball Star, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Diamond,’ Throws In The Towel During Alabama Loss

Videos by OutKick

Mississippi State softball star Brylie St. Clair — the Olivia Dunne of the Diamond — was on hand for the Bulldogs’ embarrassing 40-17 loss to Alabama last Saturday.

And by that I mean the fifth-year senior was on the field tossing around better passes than the actual team.

St. Clair was just about the only good thing to come from Saturday’s beatdown, which shouldn’t be surprising given the fact that she’s a budding star and the Bulldogs stink. I mean, giving up 40 points to this Alabama team? Come on. Ridiculous.

Anyway, the SEC West’s other Olivia Dunne was brought onto the field during the game to try and ease tensions with the crowd, tossing towels into the stands like it was Friday Night lights.

Did it work? Nope. Mississippi State got boat-raced. But it still gave the people a reason to cheer, I reckon.

Brylie St. Clair, Olivia Dunne have rough Saturdays

Don’t know where it went, but I know for damn sure it was a rocket. Brylie St. Clair ain’t just all looks and Instagram. She’s a damn star in the Mississippi State outfield, and you don’t start at the D-1 level without having a cannon for an arm.

Tough few weeks for Mississippi State. Hell, it’s been a tough few weeks for LSU. Olivia Dunne AND her SEC West competitors are struggling this fall, which is something I didn’t see coming.

I figured Mississippi State would lose, but to give up a 40-burger to an Alabama offense that just struggled to get to 17 against USF? And how about LSU, giving up a billion to Lake Kiffin and Ole Miss?

Remember the good old days of SEC football when boys were men and giving up 10 points was considered a bad game? Those were the days.

Anyway, glad to see the folks in Starkville got at least a little levity with Brylie St. Clair during an otherwise awful few hours.

Our girl has been on a damn roll lately, stealing the show on SEC Nation a few weeks back and now hitting the field to throw out some rockets.

Softball season can’t come soon enough!