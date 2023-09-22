Mississippi State Softball Star, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Diamond,’ Is College Football’s Hottest New Reporter

Videos by OutKick

Mississippi State softball star Brylie St. Clair — the Olivia Dunne of the Diamond as dubbed by OutKick and nobody else — stole the show at last Saturday’s SEC Nation.

The popular ESPN show — frankly, it’s better than College GameDay at this point — was in Starkville for the LSU-Miss. State showdown, which turned out to be a bloodbath in favor of the road team.

Seriously, for us Bulldogs +10 bettors it was an awful start to the weekend.

Anyway, while the home team was getting destroyed on the field, they were putting on a show off of it, courtesy of the best softball player in the SEC West.

Look out, Erin Andrews! Brylie St. Clair, the Olivia Dunne of Starkville, is a year away from graduating and she’s COMING.

Brylie St. Clair may also be the Olivia Dunne of TV hosts

I mean, it’s a perfect career path for our girl, right? Natural progression. Unfortunately, there’s no real next step for college softball stars. When you’re done, you’re pretty much done.

It’s always seemed weird to me, but I guess it is what it is. #FreeSoftballPlayers!

Anyway, I can absolutely see the Olivia Dunne of the Diamond become the Next Gen Erin Andrews real quick. Brylie St. Clair has all the intangibles you need for a huge career, both on and off the diamond.

She’s a stud on it. Let’s start there. The fifth-year senior is a wizard in the outfield and a menace on the bases, leading the Bulldogs with 18 (!!!) infield singles last season.

Off the field, St. Clair is second to none — well, except Olivia Dunne. She hasn’t caught her … yet.

The Mississippi State star has a massive following on social media, posts heater after heater, and mixes it up nicely.

One day you’re getting shots from the beach, the next she’s catching a monster bass in the lake and the next she’s back in the outfield for the Bulldogs.

It’s a masterclass of an Instagram page and I encourage everyone to take a look.

Until then, here are a couple snippets. Can’t wait to watch SEC Nation tomorrow (until Big Noon Kickoff comes on, of course).