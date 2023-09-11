Mississippi State Softball Star, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Diamond,’ Enjoys A Sunday On The Boat

Videos by OutKick

Mississippi State softball star Brylie St. Clair — the Olivia Dunne of the Diamond — isn’t ready for summer to end just yet.

For me, it’s fall. You know that at this point. Screencaps can say it’s still summer all they want, but it’s fall. Whatever. That’s neither here nor there.

The point here is that the Bulldogs’ senior ain’t ready for sweater season just yet. And guess what? She’s making sure her Mississippi State teammate, Kylee Edwards, is on board!

Brylie St. Clair continues SEC West pursuit of Olivia Dunne

Guess these two are Team Screencaps. What a shame. The time for boating and tanning and hitting the lake ended at 12 a.m. Sept. 4, but I guess that’s not the case in Starkville.

I reckon this is what makes Brylie St. Clair the Olivia Dunne of the Diamond, though. Moments like this from a Mississippi lake on a random Sunday afternoon.

Some spend all day watching football and gambling away hundreds of dollars, while others put their head down and grind for Instagram.

OutKick first dubbed St. Clair, a fifth-year senior, the Olivia Dunne of the Diamond months ago — yes, OutKick, not anyone else — and she’s more than lived up to the billing.

The Bulldog outfielder has taken dozens of trips to the lake, battled the wind, checked in for her final media day of the year and even crushed the beach between classes.

Some people just have it, and I gotta tell ya — I think this cat’s got it. Olivia Dunne has it, Andreea Dragoi is getting close and now Brylie St. Clair has burst onto the scene and into our hearts during her final year at Mississippi State.

Can’t wait to see this SEC West battle unfold over the next eight months.