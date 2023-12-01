USC Swimmer Anicka Delgado Hosts Pool Party, AI Jim Harbaugh Blasts Iowa & Dak Prescott’s Dad Strength

Videos by OutKick

Hey, you made it! Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps — the class where I try to find the next college star so I can throw her in a headline and convince you all to click while you’re pregaming for the downtown Christmas parade. Let’s see if USC swimmer Anicka Delgado does the trick.

What a week here at OutKick, huh?

The libs over at Deadspin are mad at us for defending the kid they tried to bully, LSU’s Kim Mulkey called us out at her press conference for being a bunch of meanies, and Trey Wallace got his phone smacked out of his hand by an angry Michigan staffer.

I mean, you wanna talk about bullets FLYING left and right? We are in the THICK of it lately. Happy holidays to all!

And here I am, just trying to ease tensions with USC swimmer Anicka Delgado and maybe have a few laughs along the way.

Sort of feel like that’s my unspoken job here at OutKick. Sort of the way FDR used to have his fireside chats, right? A lot of mayhem in the streets, and our little class is just here trying to navigate through the rubble.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ll gladly get in the trenches. Hell, look at my power rankings from yesterday! Hey, there’s your weekly shameless plug. A day late, but it’ll still be worth the read — when the final bell rings here, of course.

OK, where were we? Oh yeah, USC Anicka! We’ll welcome her to class here in a bit.

We’re also going to check in with AI Jim Harbaugh — allegedly! — and then let Dak Prescott show us all that dad strength does indeed exist.

And hey, maybe we’ll even get the chance to revisit one of my absolute favorite Colin Cowherd takes of all time. We’ll see.

Grab a quick swig of Jameson before pulling down that Christmas sweater and settle in for a pre-parade Friday ‘Cap!

I’m all in on AI Jim Harbaugh stuffing Iowa in a locker

As I said yesterday, we have just a huge two days of college football in front of us this weekend. Oregon-Washington tonight, followed by a day of anarchy tomorrow.

Enjoy it, too, because this is truly the last awesome Saturday of the year. Hell, it’s probably the last one until next August.

My God, does the college football season fly by or what? It sucks, but we’re not gonna go there today. I refuse to do it.

Let’s just stay positive and enjoy the moment, OK? Just like this hero from the CFP committee!

To be fair, our crack-smoking didn’t occur until after the vote https://t.co/PMel22JCcq — Paola Boivin (@PaolaBoivin) November 30, 2023

By the way, that’s not wild at all. Oregon has been nails this year. The Ducks’ only loss came to No. 3 Washington in an absolute classic a few months ago. They’d beat Ohio State by two touchdowns.

Bo Nix for Heisman, cowards!

Anyway, the team that just beat OSU — Michigan — will surely crush Iowa to dust tomorrow night. No doubt about it, especially since they get this guy back:

ᴬᴵJim Harbaugh gives Iowa no chance in Big Ten championship pic.twitter.com/LA1PD6jWq0 — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 30, 2023

USC swimmer Anicka Delgado checks in from Gavin Newsom’s California

Some people are terrified of AI, and I get it. I fully expect to be wiped out by robots at some point in my lifetime. That’s fine. Hell of a way to go.

But I don’t mind this one bit. THIS is what AI should be used for. If it gives us an accurate look into what college football coaches really think of the crappy teams they’re about to face, I’m all for it.

And don’t you dare for a second think Jim Harbaugh ain’t thinking exactly that this week. Our man is FIRED up for his return and he’s about to take out a months-worth of anger out on poor Iowa.

Go Big Blue!

Now, one team that won’t be playing this weekend because they were a bunch of frauds this year is USC.

They’ve already moved off of football season and turned their attention to the pool, where senior swimmer Anicka Delgado is ready to to what Caleb Williams couldn’t:

Dak Prescott, Colin Cowherd and apple pie

Welcome to Nightcaps, USC Anicka Delgado. Reminds me of Carlos Delgado. Remember him? Toronto Blue Jays LEGEND.

Didn’t see a Carlos Delgado reference coming today, did you? We zig when they zag. Don’t you forget it.

Rapid-fire time because my local Santa is reportedly parachuting in at 5:30 to light our Christmas tree downtown. Take that, Hallmark!

First up? Dak Prescott showing off his newfound dad strength last night against the Seahawks:

Dad strength Dak already a thing 🤣

pic.twitter.com/QPX4BrY3nn — Outl✭w (@OutlawCowboyNFL) December 1, 2023

Congrats to Dak and Sarah Jane! I believe she’s the first Nightcaps regular to get pregnant. #Blessings.

Seriously, though — how great was that game last night? I’m just happy Al Michaels had a chance to sound alive again. I’m also glad I had CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown at +125 thanks to a nice little Hard Rock boost. Clutch.

While we’re on the topic, I’d also suggest sprinkling a little Tyreek Hill ATD this weekend because the Commanders just fired their DC, take the under in Jets-Falcons WHATEVER IT IS, and maybe do the same for Texans-Broncos because 47.5 seems like a lot.

Let’s get rich!

Next up? Colin Cowherd, dusting off an oldie!

So Brock Purdy wore a backwards hat…@ColinCowherd, care to chime in? pic.twitter.com/V8IyL4OVAd — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 30, 2023

Still my favorite Cowherd hot take of all time. He’s ridden that wave for a decade now and he still can paint the corners with the best of ’em. Such a dumb take, but that’s why it’s great.

Finally … it’s National Pie Day! Congrats to all who celebrate. We obviously do around here, and you all know how we do it:

Warm Apple Pie with vanilla ice cream Key lime but if it comes without the creme on top of the crust at the end of it you can go to hell Pumpkin pie, but only between Oct. 24 and Nov. 30 Pot (the pie, not the drug)

Other acceptable answers include: Pecan and Coconut creme.

Take 5 minutes and watch this Chevy commercial this weekend

That list is pretty definitive. Sorry. Those are just the rules around here.

Couple quickies on the way out …

First, today marks the 34-year anniversary of Christmas Vacation being released on theatres. Easily and I mean easily the greatest Christmas movie of all time. Not even close.

I won’t waste a Mount Rushmore here because I’d like to save it for a later class, but rest assured it’s No. 1 by a wide margin.

Shitter’s full!

Merry Christmas! Shitter was full! pic.twitter.com/Fpr8vKuc8G — Christmas Vacation (@VacationQuotes) December 1, 2022

Finally, on the way out, take five minutes and watch this Chevy commercial that dropped this week. Grab a box of tissues and take another shot, because you’re gonna need it.

Bowtie Guy Till I Die! Take notes, Bud Light.

Let’s have a damn weekend.

