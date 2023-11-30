Deadspin Writer Says I’m ‘Sexist’ For Holding Site Accountable For Lies About Young Chiefs Fan | Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

OutKick reached out to several individuals in leadership roles at Deadspin regarding an article the outlet posted this week that lied about a 9-year-old boy wearing blackface and accused him of “hating black people and Native Americans.”

We questioned why Deadspin used a deceptive photo that showed only the side of the kid’s face painted black.

We asked the outlet why it won’t correct or update the story with accurate information, such as the photo showing the fan wearing red and black Chiefs’ face paint instead of blackface.

And we questioned why the site has not acknowledged that the kid, whom the author accused of culturally appropriating a Native American headdress, is actually Native American.

OutKick sent requests for comment to Carron J. Phillips, the author; Jim Rich, Deadspin editor-in-chief; Jim Spanfeller, G/O Media CEO; and Julie DiCaro, Deadspin senior writer.

So far, only DiCaro has responded. She responded to our email request by telling us to never ask her for comment. She then responded on X with a series of posts.

Unfortunately, she locked her account immediately after calling me out. So, we have to provide screenshots and a transcription of her response:

Bobby, you’ve been at this for days now, and I know the whole “feed the faux outrage machine” is your schtick, so a few things:

What you will not get from me is a statement declaring what a person of color deems racist. What you will not get from me is a statement throwing a colleague and friend under the bus I find it really curious you are laser-focused on the only woman on the staff who wasn’t even working when the story was published. It’s almost like (gasp) sexism.

Ha! This is incredible.



An editor at @Deadspin named @JulieDiCaro said I am "sexist" for asking her for comment about an employee lying about a little boy wearing blackface



By the way @JulieDiCaro, you guys still haven't corrected the story defaming a child. pic.twitter.com/vhdoJnWnu6 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) November 30, 2023

There’s a lot here.

First, I can’t address the lady calling me a “sexist” because she didn’t provide any examples of me showing prejudice against women. Not one.

And we assume she looked for some examples.

Instead, she just called me “sexist” anyway and set her account to private.

Perhaps DiCaro considers it sexist that I asked her, a woman, the same question I asked her male counterparts at Deadspin.

She expects to be treated better than the men, it appears.

Speaking of sexism, several users pointed out after DiCaro called me “sexist” that she used to run a blog called “Designated Hotter,” dedicated to judging male athletes on their physical appearance:

Julie DiCaro is a longtime Hypocrite Fraud. Her Designated Hotter blog strictly judged male athletes on their physical appearance. “Journalist” pic.twitter.com/Eq85M7SkrN — Betsy (@betsy_buzz) September 29, 2020

Note: 1. Earl Thomas III, #29 — FS, Seattle Seahawks earned the “best butt in the Super Bowl” that year.

Do you agree?

Despite banning me from asking her for any future comment, I emailed DiCaro a second time about her previous blog and her rather unusual alleged posts.

Like the one below:

What else would you expect from someone who jokes about being a pedophile? pic.twitter.com/yLdbwcYAhH — …let’s go exploring (@FrstNmBnchNmbrs) November 30, 2023

She did not respond to our email.

There’s also a case to be made that Ms. DiCaro is a bit of a hypocrite. She accused me of “feeding the faux outrage machine” by asking Deadspin for comment after falsely depicting a little kid as a racist to, well, feed the faux outrage machine.

But, again, we are only focusing on the important topics at this time.

Like the following:

Still one of my favorites. Julie DiCaro is a hypocrite fraud. She also “draws the line at 17.” The list goes on and on pic.twitter.com/w9cZyUVPNp — Betsy (@betsy_buzz) November 25, 2023

Talking about dumb pic.twitter.com/xFwEpkh70D — Mike Litoris (Alpha Male) (@MikeLPinesports) November 24, 2023

In all seriousness, Deadspin can call me a sexist, racist, bigot, or even a white guy.

I have a platform to defend myself. I put myself out there. I signed up for that, and all of that name-calling and criticism that inherently comes with that.

But the young Chiefs fan did not sign up for that. He doesn’t have a platform to defend himself.

He is a child who attended a football game during which he wore face paint in support of his favorite team and a headdress as an expression of his heritage.

In return, Deadspin targeted the child as the focus of a hit piece in which it defamed him.

Carron Phillips plastered the kid’s face across the internet and told the world the child “hates” two minority groups.

That is dangerous. It is depraved.

Phillips should not get away with doing that because he has the feelings of a person of color, as DiCaro suggests he should.

Carron Phillips lied. Deadspin enabled him to lie. And DiCaro tried to make herself the victim in return.

They should be held accountable.

The good news is that even if Julie DiCaro gives a judge a good “butt rating,” it won’t save Deadspin from the liability in damages that several legal experts say the website undoubtedly caused the family.