Deadspin Brings New Level Of Shame On Itself By Doubling Down On ‘Blackface’ Lie About A Little Boy | Bobby Burack

Even the race-baiters should cringe at Carron J. Phillips and Deadspin.

On Monday, Phillips published an article on Deadspin titled “The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress.”

In the article, he called on the NFL to condemn a young fan who Phillips claims “hate[s] black people and Native Americans.”

Phillips falsely accused the child of wearing blackface by showing only one side of his face:

Deadspin ignored the full image of the fan, confirming he was not wearing blackface but instead black and red facepaint in support of the Kansas City Chiefs:

New photo of the person @Deadspin accused of being a vile racist who wore blackface at a football game.



(They tried to ruin this kid's life)

Musk Calls Out Phillips As Intentionally Deceptive Racist

As Elon Musk put it Tuesday, “Carron Phillips is an unapologetic racist and a deceiver.“

Phillips is one of the most irresponsible “journalists” on the internet.

A year ago, he accused white people of exuding “white supremacy” for watching the NBA while black people were murdered.

He didn’t have a comment on black people watching the NBA while black people murder other black people, of course.

He smeared a group of children at the Little League World Series as “racists” for a good-natured celebration among teammates.

Last week, he accused Titans QB Ryan Tannehill of mistreating black teammates without any evidence of mistreating black teammates.

Phillips once called the increase of white people around him in Flint, Michigan a “concerning” phenomenon.

As you see, Carron Phillips is a dollar-store Jemele Hill. He is either a racist or plays one on the internet.

In most of those cases, his objective is to drum up racial hysteria.

After all, Phillips’ career is contingent upon convincing readers that macro racism against black people still exists. In reality, the demand for such racism among people like Phillips vastly outstrips the supply.

But his article regarding the Chiefs fan is different. The article was malicious. The fan isn’t a public figure. He is a child; a minor who does not have the resources to defend himself publicly.

Phillips also demanded the NFL, one of the most powerful entities in the country, to take action against the child.

He put the kid at risk by plastering his face across the internet and telling black people and Native Americans the boy “hates” them.

There are few types of journalism more dangerous than defaming a child.

Now, it is unclear if Phillips was aware that the kid was not wearing blackface at the time of publication and willfully ignored the truth for the sake of an article angle. Or if Phillips was just so giddy to call a white kid racist that he failed to do even a minimal level of due diligence and learn the facts.

We asked Phillips this very question. He did not respond.

And honestly, we aren’t sure which of the two scenarios makes Phillips more despicable, especially as a so-called “journalist”.

Nonetheless, Phillips doubled down by bizarrely accusing an unnamed group of people (what group could it be?) of hating Mexicans:

For the idiots in my mentions who are treating this as some harmless act because the other side of his face was painted red, I could make the argument that it makes it even worse.



Y’all are the ones who hate Mexicans but wear sombreros on Cinco.@Deadspinhttps://t.co/MfoG8vArWs pic.twitter.com/oQTxhUeA00 — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) November 27, 2023

You might wonder what he means when he says a face painted half red in honor of a football team is “even worse” than blackface.

We wondered that too. In fact, we asked Phillips to explain what he meant. Unfortunately, he did not respond to that request either.

OutKick will update this article if he responds.

Will Kid’s Family Go After Deadspin In A Lawsuit?

In some ways, Phillips publishing a story in which he smears an innocent child falls on the shoulders of his editors.

How did Deadspin allow Phillips to post an article with such a nasty assertion without ample proof? And why at the time of publication of this story has Deadspin not corrected or clarified its story?

Have the editors at Deadspin at any point pressed him to include the full photo, showing the boy’s face painted red and black?

What went into the decision not to correct the story post-publication?

We contacted Phillips’ boss, editor-in-chief Jim Rich, seeking those answers. However, Rich did not respond to several requests for comment.

We’re seeing a pattern here.

Evidently, Deadspin plans to leave the story as is with the deceptively cropped photo, further damaging the reputation of the young boy.

OutKick founder Clay Travis says, for those reasons, the “kid and his family should bankrupt @deadspin” in a lawsuit.

This kid and his family should bankrupt @deadspin. Again. https://t.co/EnqVMz54UG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 28, 2023

I hope Deadspin and Carron Phillips are sued into oblivion for defamation for trying to ruin a child’s life and calling him a racist for dressing up to support his favorite football team.



Phillips questions who would ever have taught the “Chiefs fan” (as he keeps referring to… — Lexie Rigden (@LexieTheLawyer) November 28, 2023

Lexie Rigden, an attorney and frequent legal analyst for Fox News, agrees that the family has grounds to sue Deadspin and Phillips over obvious negligence.

“The ‘Chiefs fan’ and his parents should sue Phillips and Deadspin for defamation for the damage to his reputation,” Rigden told OutKick.

“Although defamation laws vary state by state, in general, to prove defamation, a plaintiff would have to show that a false statement was made (i.e. that this child is a hateful racist); that the statement was published to third parties (easy–it’s all over the internet, with even Elon Musk commenting); that the defendant knew it was false or was at least was negligent in publishing it (Phillips and Deadspin knew damn well that this was a fan dressed to celebrate his team and he was not in black face. Shame on them for labeling a child a racist); and damages, that some harm was caused to the plaintiff’s reputation (there will no doubt be people who agree with Phillips, regardless of whether a retraction or correction is ever printed).”

Rigden is correct.

That child now has to walk into school as the subject of a reckless hit piece accusing him of hatred against two minority groups.

Perhaps that was Carron Phillips’ intent.

Ultimately, race hustlers like Phillips have long skirted responsibility.

So few people are willing to hold them accountable for their inaccuracies due to increased sensitivity around race in America. Most of society would rather self-censor than risk someone calling them a racist in response.

Yet there is a line. There is always a line to which people will speak up and respond, sometimes with legal action.

Perhaps framing a child for wearing blackface and doubling down on the disproven accusation is where that line is drawn.