Deadspin Says Ryan Tannehill Only Supports Will Levis Because He’s White

There are few certainties in life. But we can always count on death, taxes and Deadspin casually accusing people of being racists. The dumpster-fire sports website was at it again Monday — this time sinking its grimy little teeth into Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Writer Carron J. Phillips penned a scathing column for Deadspin Monday, arguing that Tannehill’s support for young quarterbacks depends solely on their skin color.

“In 2022, Ryan Tannehill wanted nothing to do with the new guy in town, Malik Willis — he’s Black. In 2023, Tannehill went out of his way to make sure people know that he supports the newer guy in town, Will Levis — he’s white,” the article begins.

“This stuff writes itself.”

No, no it doesn’t. Only Carron writes this garbage. And that’s exactly what it is: garbage.

Phillips is referring to comments Tannehill made after the Titans selected Willis in the third round of the 2022 draft.

As is typical of any veteran quarterback welcoming a potential replacement, Tannehill was asked if he’d make an effort to aid Willis in adjusting to the pro game. He responded by pointing out they’re competing against each other and added, “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him.”

Tannehill later clarified his comments — emphasizing that he meant no disrespect, Malik is a good player and they are happy to have him in the QB room. And anyone with a functional brain understood that it was Tannehill’s right to battle to keep his job and not his responsibility to help Willis replace him.

Too late, though. Phillips was already salivating in his office while he attached a picture of Ryan’s face to his racist wall of shame.

Ryan Tannehill Moves To QB2

Fast forward to 2023, and Tannehill is in a completely different situation. The 35-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain in the Titans’ Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London, and he’s been out ever since. In his absence, rookie Will Levis has stepped in. And for a struggling Tannehill in the last year of his contract, the writing is on the wall.

So when Titans head coach Mike Vrabel officially named Levis the starter moving forward, RT17 handled it like a pro.

“It is hard,” Tannehill said, according to the Titans’ website. “I have never been in this situation before. So, it hits hard, and it’s never a situation that anyone wants to be in. But it’s the situation that I’m in, and I have to walk through it.

[Will] has done some good things obviously. He came in and played well… and I’m going to be here to answer any questions he might have and help him out along the way.”

Tannehill said exactly what you’d expect a veteran in the sunset of his career to say.

And yet, somehow, the folks over at Deadspin heard, It’s only OK because Will is a white guy.

Well, maybe not everyone at Deadspin — but certainly Carron J. Phillips. And honestly, we shouldn’t be surprised. After all, he’s also provided us with fiery hot takes like:

Noticing a pattern here? The guy is a one-trick pony.

But vague race-baiting generalizations are one thing. A pointed, baseless attack is another.

It’s The Will Levis Show Now

Let’s put Tannehill aside for the moment and just look at the two young quarterbacks in question. I mean, their actual performance on the football field — not their melanin levels.

In 11 career games, Malik Willis is 35-for-66 for 350 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. He did score one touchdown on the ground, but he also has four career fumbles. In Levis’ three career games, he’s gone 60-for-107 for 699 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

And I’m not throwing shade at Malik. The fact is — at least for right now — the Titans are prepping Levis to be their quarterback of the future. And even Carron “Everything Is Racist” Phillips acknowledged Levis is the better option here.

So what’s the problem?

“Ryan Tannehill knew what he was doing when he threw his support behind Will Levis and not Malik Willis,” Phillips wrote.

“And while Levis may be the better option, what does it say when Black quarterbacks can’t even get supported in their own ‘QB rooms?’ It says a veteran like Tannehill is holding up progress in more ways than one.”

Oh, yawn. This is just lazy.

Ryan Tannehill is an objectively good human who is active in the community. I’ve spent a lot of time around Tennessee Titans players, staff and media, and I have yet to hear one person utter a negative word about Ryan as a person or as a teammate.

Yet here’s this “journalist” who claims to read his mind and understand his intentions.

Accusing someone of being a raging racist without any basis whatsoever isn’t just bad journalism. It’s irresponsible. And it’s about as low as you can get.

But I guess the bar is already pretty low over at Deadspin.

