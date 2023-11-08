Ryan Tannehill Saying All The Right Things After Being Benched For Will Levis, Unlike The Malik Willis Situation

Videos by OutKick

Ryan Tannehill has been QB1 for the Tennessee Titans since taking the reigns from Marcus Mariota during the 2019 season. Now, the veteran is being forced to hand the keys to rookie Will Levis. While it certainly can’t be the easiest of situations, Tannehill is saying all the right things, which hasn’t always been the case for the Texas A&M product.

Tannehill made headlines during the 2022 offseason shortly after the Titans selected quarterback Malik Willis during that year’s NFL Draft by stating “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him.”

Tannehill later clarified his comments about not being a mentor to the then-rookie QB in what was essentially a case of word vomit, but not until his statement was heavily criticized.

Will Levis is the new QB1 in Nashville, and Ryan Tannehill is taking that reality well. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Fast-forward a year and a half later, and Tannehill has to answer questions about yet another rookie signal caller, one who is taking over the franchise he’s led to the playoffs each of the last three seasons.

No word vomit this time around.

“It is hard,” Tannehill said, according to the Titans’ website. “I have never been in this situation before. So, it hits hard, and it’s never a situation that anyone wants to be in. But it’s the situation that I’m in, and I have to walk through it. [Will] has done some good things obviously. He came in and played well…and I’m going to be here to answer any questions he might have and help him out along the way.”

It appears to be so far, so good on that front as Levis explained that his relationship with Tannehill has remained professional and the veteran has stepped in and helped him out when he can.

Will Levis on being named the #Titans starting quarterback and his relationship with Ryan Tannehill. pic.twitter.com/dEiA0OCzUy — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) November 8, 2023

Levis put on a clinic in his first regular season appearance in a win over the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago with four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. He managed to throw for 262 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers the following Thursday but didn’t find the endzone in a losing effort.

The Kentucky product will lead the Titans into Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers this Sunday afternoon.