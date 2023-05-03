Ryan Tannehill Handles Titans Drafting Will Levis Much More Maturely Than Malik Willis Pick A Year Ago

Videos by OutKick

During the last two NFL Drafts, Ryan Tannehill has suffered from deja vu. Last year he watched the Tennessee Titans draft quarterback Malik Willis while this time around he had to witness his team draft another high-ceiling quarterback in Will Levis.

On Wednesday, Tannehill addressed the media for the first time since the Titans drafted who many are calling his heir apparent. Tannehill said he felt “a little deja vu.”

Ryan Tannehill on the deja vu of the Titans drafting another QB for a second straight year says he's focusing on himself:

“Will Levis is a talented guy. Hopefully, he adds to the room,” Tannehill said. “We’ve been down this road before. My job is to go out there and win games.”

“Nothing is given to you in this league. Things can change quickly. You just have to keep working,” he later continued.

Ryan Tannehill’s Tune Has Changed Over The Last 365 Days

While those are your typical, not-all-that-exciting comments from an NFL starting quarterback, they’re notable given what he said this time a year ago after Tennessee drafted Willis in the third round.

Tannehill made major headlines on May 3, 2022 — exactly one year ago to the day — when he said it wasn’t his job to mentor Willis.

Ryan Tannehill's tune has changed quite a bit over the last 365 days in regards to young QBs behind him on the Titans roster.

“We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills,” Tannehill said last year. “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him. But if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

Tannehill didn’t necessarily say anything wrong about Willis, but his comments were on the harsh side.

The veteran QB isn’t paid to mentor quarterbacks who may take his job, he’s paid to win football games.

It’s safe to say that Tannehill’s mindset is the exact same in regards to Levis, only this time around he’s not saying the quiet part out loud, which is probably the wise choice in today’s day and age.

