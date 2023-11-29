Mother Of Young Chiefs Fan Confirms Her Son Is Native American, Blasts Deadspin

Videos by OutKick

Deadspin accused a young boy this week of “hating black people and Native Americans,” saying he wore blackface and a headdress during the Chiefs-Raiders game on Sunday.

However, we already know from publicly available photos that the fan was not wearing blackface. He was instead wearing red and black face paint in support of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Deadspin only showed one side of his face.

So, the boy doesn’t “hate black people.” Nor does he hate Native Americans.

In fact, he is Native American.

His mother, Shannon Armenta, commented on the coverage of her son in several Facebook posts on Tuesday, pointing out her son’s heritage:

“This has nothing to do with the NFL,” she wrote, saying the Deadspin article was written “to create division.”

“He is Native American — just stop already.”

According to the Post Millennial, the kid’s grandfather, Raul Armenta, sits on the board of the Chumash Tribe in Santa Ynez, California.

And yet, Deadspin has still not corrected its article.

Neither the author nor an editor has updated the story with the facts that the boy wasn’t wearing blackface and is actually a Native American.

The outlet won’t even show the full photo of the kid’s face:

New photo of the person @Deadspin accused of being a vile racist who wore blackface at a football game.



(They tried to ruin this kid's life)https://t.co/MEhDaQIIlS pic.twitter.com/5dvud08npf — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) November 27, 2023

Hey @carronJphillips and @Deadspin, I have a question.



You guys wrote this little boy "hates black people and Native Americans."



Yet according to his mother, he IS Native American.



Do you plan to correct the story?



Also, I noticed you still haven't shown his full face yet. pic.twitter.com/BJeDyPKV2g — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) November 29, 2023

Deadspin editor-in-chief Jim Rich refused to comment on the story upon a request for comment from OutKick.

Phillips doubled down on smearing the child and said if you disagree with him, you “hate Mexicans.” He has since deleted that post after an all-time ratio:

After getting one of the biggest quote ratios I’ve ever seen, Carron Phillips deleted his tweet defending his garbage story. pic.twitter.com/tGhpxBXP3i — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 28, 2023

Ultimately, a child about nine-years-old attended a Chiefs game with team-colored face paint and a headdress in expression of his heritage.

And that made him the target of a vile hit piece from Deadspin.

As OutKick founder Clay Travis said, the “kid and his family should bankrupt Deadspin” as a result.