San Jose State Swimmer Andreea Dragoi Back In The Pool After Rubbing Shoulders With Models At Fashion Week

Name a college swimmer who had a better offseason than Andreea Dragoi. It can’t be done. There’s no chance that anyone came close to what she was able to get into while out of the pool. She’s been dubbed the “Olivia Dunne of the Pool” for a reason.

The San Jose State swimmer has all kinds of social media and NIL potential that she’s just started to scratch the surface of. That doesn’t even take into consideration all of the work she put in on the runway this summer.

Andreea hit the runway at New York Swim Week hard then followed up that dominant performance up a few weeks later at New York Fashion Week. She didn’t even let the return of class get in the way of the latest opportunity to rub shoulders with models.

If Andreea’s going to make the most of her rise up the ranks and the spotlight that comes along with it she has to juggle swimming, modeling and social media. So far so good on that front.

After rubbing shoulders with models this summer, she was back at San Jose State this week for media day. She then followed that up with time in the pool for some mid-week butterflies.

Andreea Dragoi Needs To Continue To Ride The Olivia Dunne Wave

This is how it’s done. Year 3 is here and after a summer of headline after headline it’s time to knockoff any rust that accumulated during the offseason.

There’s going to be plenty of runway time in Andreea’s future, but who knows how many more competitive swims she has left? You have to make sure you’re ready when it’s go time and the meets count.

That said, you don’t want to lose track of any potential earnings from name, image, and likeness. The potential from those deals and building a strong social media brand can open a lot of doors.

It’s a big year for the “Olivia Dunne of the Pool.”