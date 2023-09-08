Andreea Dragoi Is Back In New York After A Dominant Swim Week To Work The Runway For Fashion Week

Videos by OutKick

Andreea Dragoi, the “Olivia Dunne of the Pool” as she has been called, is living up to that title. A red hot summer of content and modeling had the San Jose State swimmer busy with some new responsibilities outside of the pool.

One of those responsibilities was working the runway at New York Swim Week back in July. Being a natural in swimwear she put on a dominant performance.

That led to a few fitting additions to the bio, as she now includes model, travel and lifestyle influencer to go along with everything else.

Andreea’s dominant performance also means, despite class being back in session, a return to New York for more modeling. That’s right, you can’t show up in the Big Apple and work the runway like that without being asked to return.

Which she was asked to do. She started the countdown to her return a couple weeks ago and included a shot of her in New York City with the caption, “Am I dreaming? 2 weeks countdown @nyfw ❤️ someone pinch me.”

You’re not dreaming. This is real life and you’re back to dominate another runway for New York Fashion Week. To show everyone she means business, and to remind them of what she’s capable of, Andreea shared a series of bikini pictures from Swim Week.

Andreea Dragoi Is Only Strengthening The Olivia Dunne Comparisons

This is how reach the next level. You don’t fly in from San Jose and try to slip under the radar. Not when you’re in brand-building mode and not when you’re being compared to Olivia Dunne.

You show up confident, let everyone know you’re back, then hit the runway with force. Andreea’s got two out of the three boxes checked. Now comes the easy part, owning the runway.

After that it’s all about maintaining the juggling act. The modeling and brand deals can’t affect your academics or your athletics.

New York Fashion Week runs through Wednesday September, 13. We’ll be keeping an eye on the internet’s favorite San Jose State swimmer as she hits the runway.