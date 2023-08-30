San Jose State Swimmer, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Mountain West,’ Hits The Pool For Final Summer Tan

Videos by OutKick

Andreea Dragoi — the Olivia Dunne of the Pool who spent the past few months being Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard — is back at school and gearing up for the new year.

And that means it’s time to show up to class Day 1 in your Sunday best. First impressions are everything, and you want everyone to know just how much of a heater you’ve been on since the final bell rang last May.

So, what do you do? Spend your final days of summer by the pool working on that tan before the sun officially sets on this time of year.

Andreea Dragoi works on tan in never-ending Olivia Dunne pursuit

You don’t become the Olivia Dunne of the Pool by being pale, you know. You wanna rise up the influencer ranks and start pocketing that NIL money, better start bronzing.

And that’s exactly what San Jose State junior Andreea Dragoi did here. There’s nobody in the country coming into the new school year with more momentum than her, and she’s not about to let it all go to waste.

And guess what? It’s not over. One month after the Olivia Dunne of the Mountain West walked the runway at NYC Swim Week, she’s gearing up to return to the Big Apple next month for NYFW.

That’s New York Fashion Week for you peasants out there (myself included).

What a summer for Andreea Dragoi, and what a way to start the new year back at San Jose State. You return to campus for fall practice, do some media day filming, then it’s right back to the pool for some last-minute tanning ahead of Labor Day weekend.

And then, BAM — it’s back to NYC for more modeling.

That’s how you Olivia Dunne.