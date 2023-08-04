Andreea Dragoi, Dubbed The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Pool’ Hits The Runway In A Thong Swimsuit

Videos by OutKick

San Jose State swimmer Andreea Dragoi continues to have herself a summer. She’s been dubbed the “Olivia Dunne of the Pool” and has taken that title and run with it.

Much like the the “Queen of NIL,” Andreea’s rise has been fueled by content, content, and more content. She started the summer off by earning a new title – handed out by OutKick’s Culture Department – as summer’s hottest lifeguard.

A natural fit for the college swimmer, she gave her growing fan base a behind the scenes look at “The best summer job you can have.” That’s right, a pool lifeguard.

Andreea Dragoi walks the runway wearing Origin of Ocean during New York Swim Week. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for New York Swim Week)

No arguments here on that one. For the most part it’s a job filled with soaking up sun and occasionally blowing the whistle at the kids who like to run around the pool. But that’s not all Andreea’s been up to.

The 2022 Miss California U.S. Nation Pageant winner, and self-proclaimed America’s Sweetheart, landed on the July cover of Style Cruze magazine and found herself walking on water during New York Swim Week.

After walking on water, Andreea had a “powerful and trend-setting tone” to set. She did that while having her angel dreams come true.

Andreea was back on the runway for New York Swim Week and hit it hard in a white thong swimsuit that included a set of angel wings.

The Olivia Dunne Of The Pool Is Just Getting Started

That’s how you set a trend-setting tone. Her performance on the runway didn’t go unnoticed by social media or by the organizers of New York Swim Week.

They made sure to add a comment to Andreea’s latest post from the event. A simple Queen with a heart emoji was all the recognition that was needed.

Andreea Dragoi’s been on quite the run. She’s managed to take the attention she received following her Screencaps debut on a quiet Thursday morning in December and run with it.

The cover shoots and runway appearances are impressive. So is taking your Instagram following from 36.4k followers to 74.3k followers over a handful of months.

Buckle up, because Andreea is just getting started.