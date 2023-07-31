San Jose State Swimmer, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Pool,’ Walks On Water As Crowd Buzzes

Videos by OutKick

Andreea Dragoi — the Olivia Dunne of the Pool dubbed Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard — has officially taken her game to the next level.

For starters, the San Jose State swimmer is not only the cover girl for the July edition of Style Cruze magazine, but she also spent the weekend walking on water for all to see.

And, just like that, our next big rivalry has been born.

Andreea Dragoi continues pursuit of Olivia Dunne during NY Swim Week

Buckle up, Olivia Dunne — Andreea Dragoi is coming at full throttle right now as we near the fall season.

The San Jose State swimmer has burst onto the scene this summer, starting in May when OutKick dubbed her Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard. Since then, our girl has take off like a rocket ship, sending out viral post after viral post as she works her way up the influencer ladder.

She hit the streets of Miami in June with model mom Lucy, showed off her crazy workout skills ahead of Fourth of July, and just recently got back from a big Greece vacation.

Instead of taking it easy once returning to the states, the Olivia Dunne of the Pool instead cranked up the heat to 10 over the weekend. Walking on water during New York Swim Week is a next-level move by Andreea here, and I think she nailed it.

Combine that with the announcement that she was a cover girl for this month’s issue of Style Cruze and we absolutely have a battle on our hands — Surf ‘N Turf style.

You have Olivia Dunne shooting off heaters on land, and Andreea Dragoi walking the runway on a pool. Who ya got?

Can’t wait to see what’s next.