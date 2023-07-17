San Jose State Swimmer, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Pool,’ Brings Her Lifeguard Buoy To Greece

Videos by OutKick

Pack your bags and your best swim trunks, we’re going to Greece with Andreea Dragoi — the Olivia Dunne of the Pool dubbed Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard.

The San Jose State swimmer has chosen to continue her dominant summer overseas, taking in the sights and sounds of Greece from the famous Astarte Suite hotel.

And hey, she even brought model mom Lucy to tag along.

Andreea Dragoi continues to swim towards Olivia Dunne

Another big week on the horizon for Andreea Dragoi — who OutKick properly identified last year as the Olivia Dunne of the Pool.

Months later, our girl — an up-and-comer at San Jose State — has transformed into Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard and that’s not all.

She’s also spent time at the gym for the Fourth of July, hit the streets of Miami with said model mom Lucy and recently set the internet on fire by channeling her inner-Princess Leia.

Not a bad few months for the water’s version of Olivia Dunne, huh?

This trip to Greece, though, may bring things to the next level. Don’t forget, this is the summer of Europe for the USA’s biggest influencers.

Olivia Dunne herself has already been over there. Heidi Klum and Danica Patrick have been traveling abroad for a month now. And now, right on cue, here comes Andreea Dragoi to join the party.

I believe Joe Kinsey put it best when he spoke about Danica bringing her talents to Europe:

The minute I saw the news that 41-year-old Danica Patrick was spending the summer in Europe was the minute I went on high alert across all social media platforms (Instagram) because I had a very good feeling Danica would be getting loose on this trip.

I believe the same applies here.