San Jose State Swimmer, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Pool,’ Hits The Gym In Between Lifeguard Shifts

Videos by OutKick

San Jose State Swimmer Andreea Dragoi, the ‘Olivia Dunne of the Pool’ dubbed Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard, gave her Instagram followers a wild workout ahead of the holiday weekend.

Dragoi is an up-and-comer in the college influencer world, but she’s been on a heater as of late — so much so that the internet dubbed her the next Olivia Dunne.

It appears the San Jose star has heard that noise and decided to run with it. Not only did she recently score a job as a lifeguard — a natural way for a college swimmer to make some money during the summer — but she also seems more determined than ever.

Exhibit A: crushing the gym ahead of a holiday weekend.

Andreea Dragoi gaining on Olivia Dunne in college influencer battle

That’s how you play the content game, folks. Some people rest on their laurels after a big few weeks and mail it in since it’s the Fourth of July, and some hit the gym and grind like hell with the season right around the corner.

Andreea Dragoi is very much in that second camp, and it’s already paying off.

She also recently divulged that she hit the beach for a mysterious calendar shoot, which, frankly, puts her even more in the Olivia Dunne category.

Don’t forget, Livvy recently set the world on fire by becoming a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. How does Andreea here respond?

By hitting the gym and then the beach in between her lifeguarding stints.

With fall right around the corner and a new season mere weeks away, it appears the ‘Olivia Dunne of the Pool’ is ready to crush the back-half of 2023.

Buckle up.