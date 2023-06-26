San Jose State Swimmer, Dubbed The ‘Olivia Dunne Of Lifeguarding,’ Is Back On Duty

Videos by OutKick

Andreea Dragoi, the Olivia Dunne of The Pool dubbed Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard, was back to patrolling the waters at San Jose State over the weekend.

Dragoi finally caught a break after a recent string of rainy days, and took full advantage of the sun. The up-and-comer documented her return to the pool with another heater of an Instagram picture to cap the weekend.

“Summer glow,” she said.

Andreea Dragoi returns to San Jose State as the Olivia Dunne of the Pool

Another week, another win for Andreea Dragoi.

OutKick first identified the San Jose swimmer late last year when a couple outlets labeled her the “next Olivia Dunne,” which obviously prompted an investigation.

Joe Kinsey dove in and concluded she certainly had potential, both in and out of the pool:

“Dragoi’s Instagram content production level is high,” he wrote last year. “She has a beauty queen background as she currently holds the Miss California U.S. Nation crown and then there’s this swimming thing (swam personal bests in the 500 free at the 2022 Mountain West Championships) that will continue to create headlines through the winter when tabloids tend to get desperate for content angles.”

All was pretty quiet from Andreea throughout the spring, but she returned with a vengeance earlier this month when she scored a summer job as a lifeguard.

The rising junior obviously can lifeguard with the best of them being a San Jose star, so she’s a natural fit to man the pool for the next few months. The only thing seemingly that can stop Andreea is a little rain, which is exactly what happened last week.

No biggie, though — she combatted that by heading to Miami with her model mom Lucy tp enjoy the warm weather.

Check and mate.

The sun is back out this week, though, and the Olivia Dunne of the Pool is back on duty. Buckle up.

Fourth of July is right around the corner.