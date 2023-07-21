San Jose State Swimmer, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Ocean,’ Declares Herself America’s Sweetheart

Videos by OutKick

Andreea Dragoi — the Olivia Dunne of the Pool/Ocean/Water and Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard — has boldly declared herself America’s Sweetheart.

Wild stance, but that’s what happens when you find yourself on an absolute content heater. When you’re hot, you’re hot. Right now, Andreea Dragoi is on fire, and it ain’t because of this unrelenting heat wave.

Dragoi’s latest missile comes from her European trip to Greece, where she’s been all week with model mom, Lucy. Looks like the Olivia Dunne of the Pool hasn’t forgotten her roots, though.

Andreea Dragoi continues her pursuit of Olivia Dunne

Another win from Andreea, who continues to be hot on Olivia Dunne’s heels with the new school year approaching.

She burst onto the scene about six months ago, but it wasn’t until around Memorial Day when the Summer of Andreea really took off.

The San Jose State star shook the internet when she took a summer job as a lifeguard, and then promptly hit the streets of Miami with model mom, Lucy, a few weeks later. Dragoi’s latest content blast comes from Greece, making her the latest influencer to summer in Europe.

Don’t forget, Heidi Klum and Danica Patrick have been across the pond for about a month now, and Olivia Dunne herself even kicked the tires in Europe for a week in June.

Naturally, this was Andreea’s next step. If all the big-timers are shooting off content from Europe, you have to make your way over there, too. And that’s exactly what’s happened.

Buckle up for what should be a fascinating race this fall. Olivia Dunne is the gold standard, and she continues to pummel everyone when it comes to the social media game and NIL world.

But Andreea Dragoi — the Olivia Dunne of the Pool — is certainly coming.

Can’t wait.