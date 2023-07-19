Patriotic Olivia Dunne Shows Off Flexibility By The Pool In Latest NIL Deal

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne is one of the best college gymnasts in the world, loves our country and also loves making money.

And guess what? All three things were on full display in her latest TikTok.

The LSU gymnast unveiled her most recent NIL deal today with a 15 second video that featured her drinking an Accelerator by the pool in a Red, White & Blue bikini while also doing a handstand.

Take that, haters.

Olivia Dunne loves her country and Accelerator

Best energy drink out there indeed!

Another day, another common win for Olivia Dunne — who just vaulted herself back into the most flexible gymnast in the NCAA discussion.

Head on a swivel, Sydney Smith. The GOAT is back.

Dunne’s latest deal with Accelerator is a big one, too. You know who else endorses the energy drink? Just some dudes named Travis Kelce and Aaron Judge. Ever heard of them?

“What really attracted to me to the Accelerator at first was the loaded roster of top tier athletes that use this and drink it,” 20-year-old Dunne told The NY Post. ” I mean, Aaron Judge Travis Kelce — they all use it and they’re obviously amazing athletes. So that’s what really attracted me to this product.”

Dunne and Kelce, by the way, chitchatted at the ESPYs just one week ago. And you bet your ass they talked a little Accelerator!

“The ESPYs were amazing, and he was awesome,” she said of Kelce. “We love it, we actually talked about it.”

Of course you did. What else would you talk about at the ESPYs?

Anyway, big news here from Olivia Dunne, who continues to be college’s richest athlete by a wide margin.

Judging by this video, I don’t think that title is in any trouble.