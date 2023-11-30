College Football WAGs Ready For Championship Weekend, ‘T*ts For Tate’ At FSU & Herbstreit Goes Off On ‘Bulls–t’ CFP Committee

Videos by OutKick

I started my day by looking up Ryan Shazier sex books and then spent the rest of the morning trying to put up Christmas lights so I could enjoy the college football championship weekend.

How’d you spend YOUR Thursday? Yeah, thought so.

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps — the one where we get you ready for the greatest two-day stretch of the college football season the only way we can around here. Did you know Bo Nix was married? Hell, neither did I. He is 35, though, so I reckon it’s not that surprising.

We’ll get to Mrs. Bo and Oklahoma Mady — the girlfriend of TEXAS QB Quinn Ewers — here in a bit.

We’re obviously going to talk about Ryan Shazier, too. I wrote about him getting caught cheating on his wife this morning, and the internet has responded appropriately.

What else? The new slogan over at FSU? Of course! T*ts for Tate, baby! Kristin Cavallari also enjoyed a nice Cyber-Monday, Kirk Herbstreit dropped a couple F-bombs and let’s all rate this Gracie Hunt workout.

It’s been a while since the Hunt family got pissed at me, so might as well poke the nest before the stretch run of the NFL season.

Oh yeah! We also have our very first Christmas sex scene over on Lifetime, which is somehow still a channel in 2023. Wild.

Grab a drink and a No. 2 pencil and settle in for a Thursday ‘Cap that’ll surely be all over the damn map!

I know it’s a Thursday, but, as you know, that’s the weekend here during football season. And buddy, we have a HUGE one staring us right in our faces.

We’ve got Pac-12 drama tomorrow night, and then a wild Saturday of chaos that I’m praying wreaks absolute havoc on the committee.

Please let Bama win. And Texas. And Oregon. Need FSU to win, too, just so we really have a disaster on our hands.

I feel like if all that happens, the committee’s gonna screw over FSU. Just do. Don’t know if I agree with it, but it’s probably the most likely call I see coming if the all the above sh*t hits the fan.

Is it fair? Eh. But Tate Rodemaker ain’t Jordan Travis, and I don’t really wanna watch FSU lose by 35 in a semifinal just based on their record.

And I’m not alone!

Kirk Herbstreit goes OFF on the CFP committee about who to put in the playoff 😳



🎥 via: @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/srlCyBXj0O — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) November 30, 2023

College football WAGs cheer on Bo Nix, Quinn Ewers and Tate Rodemaker

I don’t know why, but hearing Herbie drop some aggressive curse words was shocking to me. It’s like when you hear your grandma cuss for the first time.

You grow up thinking she’s this sweet old lady who goes to church every Sunday, and then Dale Earnhardt wrecks Jeff Gordon later that afternoon and she calls him a piece of sh*t dumba** out of NOWHERE.

If that sounds like more than just a made up story on my end, you’re right!

Anyway, Kirk Herbstreit is very clearly getting out ahead of the FSU argument and planting his flag firmly on the other side. Can’t wait to see it all unfold.

For what it’s worth, I’m going OVER in Oregon-Washington State (65.5), OK State +15.5, Michigan -22.5 and Georgia -5.5.

Let’s ride.

OK, let’s get down to business …

We have some A+ WAGs on hand for championship weekend, including Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy, and Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend, Mady Barnes.

Izzy is a former Auburn cheerleader (of course), while Mady appears to be an Oklahoma girl, which was stunning to find out.

Mix in all the Tate Rodemaker hype down in Tallahassee, and we have ourselves one hell of a weekend menu!

I didn’t expect to start the day with the Ryan Shazier news

Such a great rallying cry. FSU by 50 on Saturday. Force the losers in the CFP committee to put them in. Let’s go, Tate!

Now, let’s go ahead and check in on Ryan Shazier before we get to the rapid-fire portion of class.

For those who missed it this morning, the ex-Steelers great who went from paralyzed forever to walking again in like two years was recently caught cheating on wife Michelle.

You can read all about it here because yours truly beautifully wrote it up earlier today, but in short, he made the rookie mistake of leaving his laptop open and Michelle found all his sexts to mistress Marie, which included him sending her a couple books on the art of anal sex.

Second edition!

Incredible. Such a power move sending your mistress a couple how-to books on those particular subjects. You’ve got to be real confident to send those, and it appears Ryan Shazier is. Good for him.

Anyway, Twitter clearly had a field day at Ryan’s expense, which is pretty much the only reason I go on there anymore.

Nice job!

Ryan Shazier when his wife leaves the house and his hoes are over pic.twitter.com/AjBCXwaeSp — Bruno (Alpha Male) (@6ft4inchesTall) November 30, 2023

Ryan Shazier testing out his legs and his spine before going out to cheat on his wife pic.twitter.com/oIuxEdiaK3 — Bruno (Alpha Male) (@6ft4inchesTall) November 30, 2023

Ryan Shazier when he left his wife at home to go cheat with the love of his life pic.twitter.com/VbZtyD5mnY — J.R 🇵🇸❤️ (@TheLifeUvJr) November 30, 2023

Ryan Shazier heading out to cheat on his wife pic.twitter.com/hAmzCUNeGh — Dan Baxter (@baxter4133) November 30, 2023

What Ryan Shazier’s wife needs to do pic.twitter.com/q96m37B32e — Bruno (Alpha Male) (@6ft4inchesTall) November 30, 2023

Gracie Hunt, Lifetime sex and what an answer from the CFB committee chair!

Excellent work to all! Can’t get enough of this story. There are very few things that could get me to clock into work hours before I’m supposed to, but waking up and seeing the Ryan Shazier stuff got my juices flowing today.

Now, let’s rapid-fire this SOB right into tonight’s Seahawks-Cowboys game. Dak Prescott OVER 1.5 tuddies? I think so!

First up? Gracie Hunt — who once claimed to have finished a marathon in like four hours despite never running one and signing up for it the night before — is here for a midweek workout session:

Full body blast? I thought we were done talking about the Ryan Shazier stuff today?!

OK, that was lame. But also sort of funny. I chuckled. Come on!

Next:

Lifetime teases first Christmas movie ‘sex scene’ in network’s history: ‘Came out so beautifully’ https://t.co/kaNSQca3GU — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 30, 2023

From FOX News:

The Lifetime TV network is previewing the first ever sex scene in one of its upcoming Christmas movies this year.

“A Cowboy Christmas Romance” is one of twelve new Christmas movies belonging to the network’s annual holiday series.

The actress recently spoke about the “first” Lifetime Christmas sex scene during her “Whine Down” podcast.

Speaking to her guest Sarah Drew, one of the writers of the film, Kramer described the scene, saying, “Spoiler alert — he lays me down on some hay, and then we, you know. Obviously, it’s still Lifetime, it’s still family. But it was pushing limits there, too… They didn’t cut anything. I was so happy that they really left it all in there.”

Drew praised the scene as well, adding, “It all came out so beautifully, but especially the scene in the kitchen. I had written into the stage directions, ‘He pulls her up onto the counter, he shoves things off the table.’”

Merry Christmas indeed! You know what Christmas movies were missing? Sex. We need more sex in our holiday movies. Thank you, Lifetime.

PS: I had no idea Lifetime was still around. I grew up with my mother telling me that was the channel only women watched, and that freaked me out because most movies are about psycho wives trying to kill their husbands. Good to see the brand is still thriving in 2023.

Bet this guy will be watching!

This was an actual answer given on live TV pic.twitter.com/i7VVvpp8Sd — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) November 29, 2023

Save us, Kristin Cavallari

Wild ride, from start to finish. What the hell was he trying to say about the Georgia-Georgia Tech game? I still don’t know.

Florida State goes down to the Swamp, what a great season it’s been so far!

Huh? Herbie must’ve LOVED that response. No wonder our man was fired up yesterday.

Here’s Nightcaps OG Kristin Cavallari modeling some Cyber-Monday lingerie to get us back on track and ready for a big night.

Let’s go have one.

