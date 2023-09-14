USA Today Created A Job For A Full-Time Taylor Swift / Beyonce Reporter That Could Pay $100,000

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift fans may have found their dream job and it could pay up to $100,000.

Due to recent budget cuts that now appear to have cut too deep, USA Today and Gannett Media have created a Taylor Swift reporter job position to help build out their entertainment bureau.

Seriously? In this economy?

All the people waiting outside Black Whale in LBI to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift at Jack Antonoff’s wedding at the Jersey Shore. They are chanting “Taylor Taylor!” So wild! pic.twitter.com/S1Aqb2f2nG — Nicole Michalik (@NicoleisNik) August 19, 2023

“Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy,” the listing reads. “Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds.”

The job includes digital and video journalist work and would be remote with some international traveling to cover her massive Eras Tour which is planning to go thru next year. Think of it as the modern version of “Almost Famous.”

Oh, and if that wasn’t enough… the hourly pay goes up to over $50 which could land you $100,000. (Excuse me while I go and work on all my Taylor writing puns).

After the job posting began going viral yesterday with its announcement, Gannett has since added another similar position, this time with Beyonce. Personally, that’s fine and all but I’m team Taylor over Team Beyonce any day of the week.

On one hand, the job position is straight up absurd. Like really, we’re going to dedicate resources to covering everything Taylor Swift does at the same time as laying off others?

Well, yeah.

That’s because when you think about it, Taylor Swift is gold right now. Anything and everything she touches either immediately sells out or turns into a pop culture trend. So to have a position that can all but guarantee clicks and ad revenue from her legions of Swifties across the globe sure as heck does a lot better than many other mundane topics out there.

Just last week Taylor announced that movie theaters would be showing an Eras Tour concert special in the coming weeks. The presale tickets set the all-time record for AMC Theaters.