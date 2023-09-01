Taylor Swift Just Broke AMC Theaters All-Time Ticket Presale Record With $37 Million Sold

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift is telling movie theaters to shake off their financial worries after coming to the rescue.

In just one day, ticket presales for Swift’s upcoming Eras movie based around her live concert tour of the same name surpassed $37 million!

The number is so massive that it actually broke AMC’s all time presale ticket record by $10 million originally set by Spider Man: No Way Home in 2021.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will run for four weekends beginning Friday, October 13th and will feature her full 2 hour and 30 minute concert plus behind the scenes footage and more. It’s the perfect play for those that didn’t want to drop thousands upon thousands of dollars to see the tour in concert, and for those that just want to experience the tour again in a different setting.

The rollout has been so successful that the upcoming Exorcist film had to be pushed back!

Look what you made me do.



The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWins — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 31, 2023

“Look what you made me do,” Exorcist: Believer director Jason Blum joked as he announced the movie would be pushed back to an October 6th release while including the hashtag #TaylorWins.

AMC, Regal and Cinemark will all be showing the film, with AMC running it at least four times a day. It will also be available at select Imax and Dolby theaters.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

TAYLOR SWIFT ERAS MOVIE PREMIERES OCTOBER 13

Meanwhile Swift continues her journey as the Eras Tour continues to dominant markets all across the world including a newly announced North American run at the end of next year. At current pace, she will more than likely make over $1 billion on this tour alone.

For parents out there that weren’t able to afford getting tickets for their kids, you are redeemed as the movie theater will do just fine. However, I suggest bringing ear plugs – there’s going to be a hundred Swifties belting out every lyric at the top of their lungs.