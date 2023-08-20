Insane Taylor Swift Mob Raids A Restaurant To Get A Look At Her Eating

Videos by OutKick

A flood of Taylor Swift fans thought it was a good idea to mob a New Jersey restaurant to simply watch her eat.

Swift was at Black Whale in Beach Haven for Jack Antonoff’s rehearsal dinner Friday, according to the Daily Beast, and all hell broke loose once word got out she was there. Videos show a massive crowd descending on the location. People chanted her name and police had to be dispatched to the scene in order to put a tent over the circus that had been created, according to the same report.

Police had to show up after people flooded street in New Jersey where Taylor Swift was seen entering a venue. pic.twitter.com/dEX3ysJsqx — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 19, 2023

The situation spiraled so far out of control that the restaurant had to close the balcony curtains in order to stop people from looking in.

You can see a second video of the mayhem unfolding on the ground below.

All the people waiting outside Black Whale in LBI to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift at Jack Antonoff’s wedding at the Jersey Shore. They are chanting “Taylor Taylor!” So wild! pic.twitter.com/S1Aqb2f2nG — Nicole Michalik (@NicoleisNik) August 19, 2023

This is absolute clown behavior from Taylor Swift’s fans.

I’m going to say something, and it’s probably going to offend some people online. That’s okay. You don’t have to love my opinions. Doesn’t make them any less true.

You’re an absolute loser and a clown if you stand outside a restaurant hoping to catch a glimpse of another human eating. I don’t care who the person is. I don’t care if it’s the President – who I’ve met – because it’s simply never justified.

Taylor Swift is a human. She uses the bathroom just like everyone else. Yet, her insane fans rushed to a restaurant in New Jersey for the off chance they’d get a look at her. Are these people insane?

The celebrity worship in this country has to stop. It simply has to stop.

Taylor Swift fans swarm New Jersey restaurant to get a look at her. (Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift makes some great music. She has some monster hits. It’s not an accident she’s the biggest music star on the planet. Swift is the biggest music star on the planet because she’s created a product that resonates with people.

These fans should be embarrassed.

However, she’s just a person. Taylor Swift makes music, and she’s excellent at it. However, these people are fools. There are other people in the restaurant whose evening was completely destroyed because of these morons.

Seriously, what are we even talking about, folks? There’s no way to justify this nonsense.

Taylor Swift fans mob the Black Whale in Beach Haven, New Jersey to watch her eat. (Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Lastly, I’d encourage everyone reading this to meet some actual heroes and learn their stories. I’d rather drink beer with American gunfighters than with a random celebrity. They’re reading lines. It’s scripted. It’s not real, and here’s a little newsflash for everyone:

Most celebrities suck in person. Not all of them are terrible, but very few are truly impressive people. There are much more interesting people probably living in your hometown.

Take a look at the guests on American Joyride if you need proof of that fact.

Be better, folks. Be much better. Taylor Swift makes good music. Enjoy it and appreciate it, but don’t act like wild animals. It’s beyond embarrassing.