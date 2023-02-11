UFOs Are Being Shot Down Left & Right And The Internet Thinks An Alien Attack Is Imminent

Videos by OutKick

Great, aliens are attacking us and we’re shooting down UFOs one day before the Super Bowl.

Talk about your bad timing.

OK, we don’t know for sure that’s what happening, but Canada shot down yet ANOTHER “unidentified object” Saturday afternoon, just one day after the US of A did the same Friday and one week after we took down the China balloon.

Of course, the internet now has its suspicions about that very balloon. Was it actually China? Was it China WORKING with the aliens to bait us into shooting down future UFOs and start an extraterrestrial war?

Did Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – a COVID drama queen who’s afraid of his own shadow – think the alleged UFO he shot down Saturday was unvaccinated?

A lot of conspiracy theories out there, and OutKick is here to break them all down.

Let’s pick out a couple gems to get out Saturday night started.

Another UFO, this time in Northern Canada. pic.twitter.com/kVEsVlJHrw — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) February 11, 2023

BREAKING:



A United States F-22 Raptor has just shot down another UFO over Canada.



The aliens are mad. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇲 (@EvanAKilgore) February 11, 2023

Me getting yet another UFO news alert pic.twitter.com/3fpXEAzDMu — Becky Hammer (@beckyhammer) February 11, 2023

So let me get this straight,…



U.S. shoots down Chinese balloon over the East coast 6 days ago,



Yesterday U.S. shoots down a UFO over Alaska.



TODAY Canada shoots down another UFO over their airspace.



Maaaaan….. 👀 — Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) February 11, 2023

The world is literally going to go to war with UFOs to prevent the Epstein client list from being released. pic.twitter.com/kQONyVvNaj — Michael A. Gayed, CFA (@leadlagreport) February 11, 2023

Another day, another UFO shot down. Are aliens coming?

What a time to be alive.

Can’t believe the aliens are attacking a day before the big game, but that’s what happens when you play checkers with someone playing chess.

It’s a tough look for us, but we’ve made our bed and now we have to sleep in it.

Look, I don’t know what’s going on right now. I won’t even pretend to act like I do, because I don’t want to piss off the aliens if they’re somehow reading this (and if you are, check out Nightcaps at 4 p.m. weekly!).

But there’s some weird stuff going on right now on this planet, and I don’t like it one bit. Makes me feel a little queasy, a little uneasy.

China balloon last week, and now TWO unidentified objects in 24 hours? Yeah, sure. That’s normal.

NORAD, thoughts?

Has the alien invasion begun? Another UFO (maybe) has been shot down in Canada!

“Military aircraft are currently operating from Alaska and Canada in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) activities,” a statement read. “NORAD confirms that we have positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada.

“While we cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time, please note that NORAD conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defense of North America through one or all three NORAD regions.”

Well, that’s a whole lot of nothing!

OutKick will obviously keep you apprised of the situation, but, in the meantime, here are more funny internet memes to pass the time before the alien invasion begins.

Hope everyone has been taking notes during The Last of Us, I know I have.

We going straight from the Covid Plandemic into some Alien invasion psy-op. 🤣 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 11, 2023

A UFO approached the plane.

This is how aliens say hello.

The pilot must wave his left and right wings to show that we are alien friendly. pic.twitter.com/7huXjjXZ1T — 永倉せいじ nagakura seiji (@uBF2fV1cVQxRjQo) January 21, 2023

