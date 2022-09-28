Hurricane Ian Causes Major Problem For UCF/SMU Game

UCF’s weekend game against SMU has been bumped to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian.

The Knights announced Monday that the game against the Mustangs has been moved to Sunday at 1:00 EST because of the upcoming weather.

The entire state of Florida is bracing to get hammered by the massive hurricane.

The UCF/SMU game is also just the latest sporting event to be impacted by the hurricane bearing down on the region.

Florida’s game against Eastern Washington was also pushed to Sunday, and the USF/ECU game was moved to Boca Raton.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also in Miami practicing with the status of the Sunday matchup against the Chiefs unknown at this time.

UCF/SMU game moved to Sunday. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Hurricane Ian is causing problems all over the region, and people have been evacuating to safety ahead of landfall.

While we all love sports, in a time like this, safety is the top priority. People have to do whatever is necessary to stay safe.

If that means football games get moved and shuffled around, so be it. That’s a very small price to pay.

UCF/SMU game moved to Sunday afternoon because of Hurricane Ian. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Hopefully, everyone in Florida stays as safe as possible until Hurricane Ian passes.

