Hurricane Ian Causes Florida To Move Game With Eastern Washington

Due to the impending landfall of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Gators have moved Saturday’s game against Eastern Washington. The Gators will now host EWU this Sunday, October 2nd at 12:00 pm EST.

This game was originally scheduled to be played in 2020 but was rescheduled due to Covid.

And Florida’s game wasn’t the only affected by Hurricane Ian. Earlier today, South Carolina decided to move its game against South Carolina State to Thursday night.

Evacuation motivation: Slow forward motion -> long 2-day duration of #Ian winds when help might not come if you need it -> excessive rain adds to flooding, to heights that could exceed surge inundation forecast in evac zone -> blocked roads in aftermath, help also might not come. pic.twitter.com/1ugRAMiNQw — Dr. Rick Knabb (@DrRickKnabb) September 26, 2022

No Stranger To Weather Issues

In 2016, the Gators were the center of attention in regards to Mother Nature messing up plans for a game. Hurricane Matthew forced Florida to reschedule its game against LSU. The Gators opted to move the game to Baton Rouge six weeks later. This caused a massive amount of angst between the two schools.

The following season, LSU made their return to Florida. But the negotiations for these two games caused both administrations to trade jabs.

After LSU offered to host the first contest in 2016, then-AD Jeremy Foley said the Gators did not have enough time to put the trip together. The decision came down to the SEC. And the conference opted to postpone the contest on the Thursday leading up to the game.

Florida Is Currently 2-2 Overall

All that said, Florida officials have obviously had enough preparation in terms of dealing with hurricanes, and usually have contingency plans for situations like this. They clearly feel confident that they’ll be able to kickoff Sunday without issue.

Now we’ll wait to see what Florida State decides to do about its home game against Wake Forest this weekend. That tilt is scheduled for 3:30 ET on Saturday.

Should the Seminoles follow the Gators’ lead, OutKick will have information for you.