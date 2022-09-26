Buccaneers Move Practices To Miami Amid Hurricane Ian Concerns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving their practices for the remainder of the week to Miami as a result of the heightening severity of Hurricane Ian, as reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Bucs will utilize the Miami Dolphins’ facilities in the interim. The Fins visit Cincinnati this week for a Thursday night matchup, according to Pelissero.

Tampa’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night is still slated to be hosted at Raymond James Stadium, and the NFL is monitoring the status of Hurricane Ian as the week progresses before officially re-locating the Week 4 contest.

Hurricane Ian is currently Category 2 but expected to escalate to a Category 4 hurricane by Wednesday.

Tom Brady and the Bucs head into Week 4 with a 2-1 record — suffering their first loss of the season on Sunday against Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers.

