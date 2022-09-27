USF/East Carolina Game Hit With Bad News Because Of Hurricane Ian

The USF/East Carolina game has reportedly moved venues because of Hurricane Ian.

The powerful hurricane is expected to hit the Tampa area hard at some point Thursday, and due to the weather, the Saturday night game between the Bulls and Pirates has been moved to Boca Raton, according to The Palm Beach Post. An official announcement is expected at some point Tuesday.

FAU Stadium is open and available because the Owls are on the road playing North Texas this weekend. So, the Bulls will pack up and head southeast.

USF/ECU game moved. (Photo by Chris Humphrey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hurricane Ian is impacting sports in the region.

The USF/East Carolina game isn’t the only significant sporting event in trouble. The Bucs moved practice to Miami, and it’s unclear right now whether or not the Sunday night home matchup against the Chiefs will happen as planned.

The fate of the Florida/Eastern Washington game remains up in the air, but the matchup is proceeding as planned as Hurricane Ian closes in.

Above all else, safety has to be the top priority at a time like this. There will always be another time for sports. When safety is on the line, the only thing that matters is making sure your family and loved ones are okay.

If that means postponing or moving games, then that’s what has to happen.

USF/ECU game moved because of Hurricane Ian. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Hopefully, people in Florida stay as safe as possible during this difficult and scary time.