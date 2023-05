Tyreek Hill, Micah Parsons Have Fun Going At It On Twitter; Poor Tua Might Take Collateral Damage

Videos by OutKick

The NFL schedule has come out and already we have dudes trash-talking on Twitter. The first two to pair up on the ol’ Twitter machine โ€” and it seems to be in good fun โ€” were Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill and Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons.

It all started when Parsons posted a photo of himself and NFL great Andrew Whitworth. In another instance of how your friends/people on the internet are ready to take a dump on you at every turn, Hill had something to say about the otherwise innocuous photo.

so now you motivational speaker ? Iโ€™m confused https://t.co/OeyYeH08cr — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 12, 2023

What did that little dig at Parsons get Hill? Not much, but it did put his quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the defensive end’s crosshairs.

๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ yeah ! Keep up with them Twitter fingers only person will pay is tua!!! Iโ€™ll see you Christmas Eve!! There only going to be one grinch who stole Christmas!! https://t.co/0WRmyAFiJ3 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 12, 2023

Someone checked the schedule too. Parsons and his Cowbous chums will get to spend Christmas in South Florida (which is a great place to do it).

If you’re wondering where any of this animosity (even if it’s in jest) was coming from, a later tweet from Hill had the answer.

Yes Iโ€™m still salty Micah beat me in a race ๐Ÿ˜” — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 12, 2023

I get it. That’s a tough pill to swallow especially when speed is your brand to the point of making @cheetah your Twitter handle.

Conversely, that’s something for Parsons to hang his hat on.

You really slow I canโ€™t even lie!! https://t.co/hGlQ3CmwHo — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 12, 2023

It sure seems like that was just some good-natured ribbing between the two Pro Bowlers. However, Parsons wasn’t going to let it die without firing a kill shot.

@cheetah cheetah just mad Kansas city is thriving without him and he is trying to bring cowboys nation down with him!! He never been the same since heโ€™s been in miami! Heโ€™s started losing his mind! Maybe itโ€™s the heat?! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 12, 2023

Damn. He went there…

So, how did Hill come back from that one?

He didn’t.

you win bro https://t.co/ZZoPY7FOBE — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 12, 2023

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle