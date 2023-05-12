Tyreek Hill, Micah Parsons Have Fun Going At It On Twitter; Poor Tua Might Take Collateral Damage

Videos by OutKick

The NFL schedule has come out and already we have dudes trash-talking on Twitter. The first two to pair up on the ol’ Twitter machine — and it seems to be in good fun — were Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill and Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons.

It all started when Parsons posted a photo of himself and NFL great Andrew Whitworth. In another instance of how your friends/people on the internet are ready to take a dump on you at every turn, Hill had something to say about the otherwise innocuous photo.

so now you motivational speaker ? I’m confused https://t.co/OeyYeH08cr — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 12, 2023

What did that little dig at Parsons get Hill? Not much, but it did put his quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the defensive end’s crosshairs.

😂😂😂😂 yeah ! Keep up with them Twitter fingers only person will pay is tua!!! I’ll see you Christmas Eve!! There only going to be one grinch who stole Christmas!! https://t.co/0WRmyAFiJ3 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 12, 2023

Someone checked the schedule too. Parsons and his Cowbous chums will get to spend Christmas in South Florida (which is a great place to do it).

If you’re wondering where any of this animosity (even if it’s in jest) was coming from, a later tweet from Hill had the answer.

Yes I’m still salty Micah beat me in a race 😔 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 12, 2023

I get it. That’s a tough pill to swallow especially when speed is your brand to the point of making @cheetah your Twitter handle.

Conversely, that’s something for Parsons to hang his hat on.

You really slow I can’t even lie!! https://t.co/hGlQ3CmwHo — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 12, 2023

It sure seems like that was just some good-natured ribbing between the two Pro Bowlers. However, Parsons wasn’t going to let it die without firing a kill shot.

@cheetah cheetah just mad Kansas city is thriving without him and he is trying to bring cowboys nation down with him!! He never been the same since he’s been in miami! He’s started losing his mind! Maybe it’s the heat?! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 12, 2023

Damn. He went there…

So, how did Hill come back from that one?

He didn’t.

you win bro https://t.co/ZZoPY7FOBE — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 12, 2023

