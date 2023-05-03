Cowboys Defensive Star Micah Parson Switches Full-Time Position, Gains Weight In Major Gamble

Videos by OutKick

Building a formidable reputation as an NFL star in just two seasons, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is making adjustments heading into Year 3 that could alter his course toward DPOY honors.

Parsons has bulked up this offseason — anticipating playing more snaps off the edge as a defensive end.

Micah Parsons Ready To Assume Full-Time Defensive End Role

When measured at the 2021 NFL Combine, Parsons weighed 245 lbs. After undergoing an offseason program with The Kollective — a members-only workout facility in Austin — Parsons is at 251 lbs.

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after forcing a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Teaming up with Instagram trainer Mo Wells, Parsons wants to tap into a higher gear of explosiveness next season. The linebacker intends to keep up the dominance as a pass-rusher. Speaking with ESPN’s Todd Archer, Parsons detailed his routine heading into a highly-anticipated year for the Cowboys’ defense.

“I just want to increase my explosiveness, add on weight the right way, sharpen it up, eating right and just doing anything possible that I can do the right way to be the best player I can be,” Parsons said.

Parsons stepped up to the pressure as a first-round pick in 2021. Cowboys edge rusher Demarcus Lawrence missed 10 games that season with a foot injury, and Parsons’ exceptional rookie season (13.0 sacks, 65 combined tackles) helped fill the void for Big D. Parsons elevated his play alongside Tank Lawrence in 2022, boosting the Cowboys to one of the NFL’s premier defenses.

(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Regarding his hand injury from last season, Parsons downplayed the ailment that nearly sidelined him late in December 2022.

“Those are just growing pains,” Parsons said. “I’m just ready to show what I can do.”

Parsons, temporarily away from the team, is expected to attend Dallas’ offseason programs starting May 22.