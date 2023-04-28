Micah Parsons Is Sick To His Stomach Over Eagles’ First-Round Pick, Making Dallas Look Weak In The Process

Videos by OutKick

Star Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was “sick to his stomach” that a rival competitor landed an elite draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After the Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter — regarded by many analysts as the top talent in the draft, if not for legal trouble — Parsons almost walked off the set of a live draft show, practically shivering at the thought of the Eagles’ defense.

Appearing on Bleacher Report’s Draft Show, Parsons gave his thoughts on the Jalen Carter pick and discussed Philly’s D with Eagles wideout AJ Brown.

“I’m just sick to my stomach right now,” Parson told the crew.

Micah Parsons nearly walked off the set after the Eagles picked Jalen Carter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cmWZIuPAlG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 28, 2023

Micah Parsons WOWs At Eagles’ Pick, Making Cowboys Look Weak

Parsons was correct in addressing the shocking fall that Carter saw in the top 10. Before his involvement in a fatal crash in January, Carter was regarded as a strong candidate to go No. 1 overall. The negative buzz dropped his draft stock, leaving him up for grabs for the already-elite Eagles defense to snatch up.

“I’m just so shocked, eight teams let Jalen Carter fall to nine,” Parsons said, adding, “Howie [Roseman] talking for sure…the value of that pick is crazy!”

Carter’s drafting should’ve been a telltale that the Eagles would eventually draft Bulldogs edge rusher Nolan Smith, selected by Philly with the 30th pick.

The two-time Pro Bowler ran through the list of defensive stars on Philly’s defense, notably from the University of Georgia, that will terrorize the NFC East for years to come.

Last year, the Eagles selected UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th pick of the first round. In the third round, the Eagles selected Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Returning Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce was certainly proud of the pick. Kelce began knocking back brews after Philadelphia selected Carter.

The Eagles’ front office clearly views Georgia as a factory for defensive stars. Given there are little to no teams in college football that could match UGA’s skill on defense, why wouldn’t you want to draft guys from that batch?

But if I’m a Cowboys fan, I’d hate how weak Parsons made the team look by praising a rival.