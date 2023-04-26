Jalen Carter Says Philadelphia Eagles Are Taking Him In The NFL Draft If He’s Available

Videos by OutKick

After the quarterbacks, Georgia’s Jalen Carter is the most intriguing prospect in the NFL Draft. His talent and athleticism rank him as arguably the best player available. But his off-the-field issues have hurt his stock significantly. Apparently, the Philadelphia Eagles care far more about the former than the latter.

Carter said Wednesday that his understanding is that the Eagles are going to take him if he’s available. That makes sense that he believes that, since his agent told the world that Carter is not visiting with any teams outside the Top 10.

Former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter refused to visit with teams outside the Top 10 of the NFL Draft because he believes the Philadelphia Eagles are taking him at #10 overall if he makes it that far. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

He doubled-down on that assertion to John Clark of NBC.

Clark asked Carter if the Eagles told him they would take him at 10th overall.

“I believe so, it might have been something like that,” Carter responded.

“So, if you’re there at 10, the Eagles are taking you?” Clark follows up.

“Yes sir,” Carter responds.

Verrrrrrrry interesting insight on the possibility of Georgia DL Jalen Carter to the Eagles… from Carter himself 🤔



A brand-new Draft Day edition of 🛫 Takeoff with @JClarkNBCS, featuring interviews with Carter and Texas RB Bijan Robinson, drops tomorrow! 👀 pic.twitter.com/r3qIVoTnBl — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 26, 2023

Jalen Carter to the Eagles makes a lot of sense. They lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to free agency this offseason.

Perhaps they’re just infatuated with what a big guy Carter is.

Pretty sure an NFL Network reporter just told us Jalen Carter has a big dick. pic.twitter.com/ptboGp6KAc — Andrew Dannehy (@ADannehy) April 26, 2023

Will Jalen Carter be available to the Eagles in the NFL Draft?

I’m not sure Jalen Carter is making it to #10, though. The Eagles might have to trade up if they really want him.

What makes Carter so polarizing is that his range of outcomes is large. I wouldn’t completely rule him out anywhere in the Top 10, except #1.

It’s a reminder that talent usually wins out in the NFL. Carter might have some issues, but the physical attributes are just so tantalizing.

It looks like he’s not going to fall outside the Top 10 on Thursday night.