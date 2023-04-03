News Continues To Come Out About Jalen Carter, The Most Polarizing Non-Quarterback Prospect In The NFL Draft

Videos by OutKick

From a pure football perspective, Will Levis is the most polarizing prospect in the NFL Draft. But taking everything into account, that mantle belongs to Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

Carter, once considered a potential #1 pick in April’s draft, appears to be sliding down draft boards.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell added fuel to the fire when he made cryptic comments about Carter.

There was a report that some teams don’t even have Jalen Carter on their draft boards at all.

WOW🤯: Multiple #NFL teams have taken #Georgia DT Jalen Carter who some consider the best player of his class of the top off their draft board, per former #NFL General Manager @RandyMueller_.



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/FfTHA7tBU1 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 31, 2023

Despite reports that he could fall into the latter part of the first round, Carter’s agent says he’s not taking any meetings with teams that don’t have a Top 10 pick.

From NFL Now: #UGA DT Jalen Carter is turning down pre-draft visits from teams outside the Top 10, as his agent Drew Rosenhaus is confident that's where he's going. If a team trades into the Top 10 before the draft, he would be open to visiting them. pic.twitter.com/kf7iQCN8wO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2023

As of now, I agree with Carter’s assessment. Despite the issues — and there are many — he’s still an all-world talent. I projected him to go 9th to the Chicago Bears in my most recent NFL Mock Draft.

But the idea he could fall outside the Top 10 isn’t exactly ridiculous. Here’s a guy recently arrested for racing and reckless driving.

Then, there’s the bizarre body cam footage recently released of the incident. In it, Carter denies racing. He says he heard the wreck, but can’t quite describe how far away the car was when it crashed.

There are plenty of things not adding up, but Jalen Carter accepted a plea deal and received 12 months of probation.

Aside from all of the off-field distractions, Carter had a rough showing at Georgia’s Pro Day. He weighed almost 10 pounds heavier than at the NFL Combine and struggled to get through drills.

Jalen Carter of Georgia looks on during the NFL Combine. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

But apparently Carter and his camp aren’t concerned. Perhaps they shouldn’t be, he’s certainly a Top 10 talent.

With this many red flags prior to the NFL Draft, though, the team that selects him is certainly taking on a big risk.

Although, Carter’s talent is probably enough to make it worth it for some team.

I wouldn’t want it to be my team, though.