NFL Draft Prospect Will Levis Posts Photos Of His Transition To Completely Jacked

Videos by OutKick

Former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis made headlines at his Pro Day when he showed up completely jacked. Think, opposite of Tom Brady at the Scouting Combine in 2000.

I mean seriously, look at the difference between these two human beings:

Will Levis and Tom Brady entering the NFL Draft in very different shape. (Getty Images/Twitter)

Of course one of those guys is the greatest quarterback in the history of the sport. And it’s not the guy on the left … yet. Just kidding. Will Levis is not going to end his career as the greatest QB of all-time. I’m confident in writing that right now.

As ripped as he looked at the Combine, he looked even crazier at Kentucky’s Pro Day. Apparently, the new body generated enough buzz that Levis wanted to share his journey. He posted pictures on Instagram of him in December with side-by-sides of him in March.

He captioned the photos “Worst shape of my career after injuries [to] best shape.”

Will Levis’ physique is practically irrelevant to NFL Draft scouts

Good for Will! We all aspire to rebound from injuries — or just several consecutive months vegging on the couch — to get into the best shape of our lives in three months.

However, it doesn’t do much for his NFL Draft stock. There are those teams that are going to like him and those that aren’t. His physical fitness was never in question.

What’s in question is his potential as an NFL quarterback. He had an up-and-down college career and there are accuracy concerns as a pro.

Ultimately, I don’t think any of it matters that much because teams are desperate for quarterbacks. I have him going 4th overall in my latest mock draft to the Baltimore Ravens.

I did see an interesting post on Twitter, though, from Danny Kanell.

Will Levis is jacked. When was the last great "jacked" QB? — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) March 24, 2023

That’s a great point. None of the best quarterbacks in recent memory were “jacked.” Certainly not the aforementioned Tom Brady. At least not until after his 40th birthday (speaking of aspirational).

Can Will Levis buck the trend of only moderately athletic Hall of Fame quarterbacks?

Time will tell.