Will Levis Looks Jacked, Strong-Armed, Accurate As Usual At Kentucky’s Pro Day

After watching Will Levis throw at Kentucky’s Pro Day via the NFL Network Friday afternoon, one has to wonder what were the Saints thinking signing Derek Carr?

The Saints do not pick in the first round until No. 29, and Levis will likely not be available then. But a trade could have moved them up enough perhaps. The projections for the senior from Newton, Massachusetts, are ranging from as low as 23 to Minnesota and as high as No. 7 to Las Vegas.

Levis (6-foot-4, 232 pounds, age 23) on this day looked closer to a top five pick, which he was a year ago at this time after his 2021 season. That’s the problem. He dipped in 2022 statistically, and so did his draft stock. Levis is well behind Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Florida’s Anthony Richardson. He is closer to Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker.

But he did lose his offensive coordinator and several key players off the 2021 team going into the 2022 season.

“Maybe we didn’t have all the pieces around him this past year,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said on the NFL Network. “But you saw him still laying it all out on the line for his team.”

Will Levis Threw Deep And On The Money

And there was Levis Thursday tossing 60-to-70 yard spirals accurately and effortlessly.

“Easy gas,” said one commentator.

Levis threw one over 50 yards on the run to Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown and hit him in stride on the money.

Will Levis looking spry, looking healthy as he throws on the run at his Kentucky pro day.



No questioning his arm talent. The ball launches out of his hand, even when working off-platform.



pic.twitter.com/tiNpHW0IdE — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) March 24, 2023

The ball obviously exploded out of Levis’ hands. And his sleeveless shirt that showed off his muscular arms did not hurt with several NFL coaches and executives viewing. Watching intently were Carolina head coach Frank Reich, Carolina quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll and Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel. Carolina has the first pick of the 2023 draft. Seattle is at No. 20. And Tennessee picks at No. 11.

“I thought he showed everything that you would want to see if you’re a team that’s in the market for a guy that can be physical,” said former NFL quarterback David Carr on the NFL Network. Houston took Carr, who is Derek Carr’s older brother, with the first pick of the 2002 NFL Draft out of Fresno State.

“He can sure rip it for that 15-30-yard range,” Carr said. “It’s fantastic, man. It just jumps out of his hand. It’s so effortless.”

Levis did start slowly with a couple of underthrows, but he warmed up quick and showed well.

“Now it’s about scheme fit,” Carr said. “He’s not the one or two quarterback in the draft. He’s sitting in a really great spot to get on a good team.”

Levis spoke on NFL Network just before throwing.

“Just want to say I’m so excited for all my boys to go show out and make some money,” he said. “Let’s get it.”

Stoops promised a cornerstone of growth for his new team.

“Can’t say enough about him as a person and a leader and a teammate,” he said. “Anybody that’s looking for a franchise quarterback, he’s the guy that you can build a program around.”