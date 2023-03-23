Carolina Panthers Continue Speed-Dating Tour, Meet With Bryce Young At Alabama Pro Day

Videos by OutKick
On Wednesday, the entire Carolina Panthers organization watched CJ Stroud at the Ohio State Pro Day. They quickly got on a plane and flew to Alabama to meet with their next potential #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Bryce Young.
The large contingent had dinner with Young on Wednesday night, just hours after heavily flirting with Stroud. Yes, they wined-and-dined Bryce Young on the same day they drooled all over CJ Stroud. That seems rude, but what do I know?
On Thursday, Young threw in front of a large crowd at Alabama. Of course, the Panthers watched very closely. They also continued to speak with Young.
Former coach, Nick Saban, spoke highly of Young during a TV appearance. Spoke “highly.” Given that Bryce Young is considered short. See what I did there? Though, if you have to explain the joke, does it really count? Anyway…
Although, perhaps the biggest proponent of Bryce Young is former NFL receiver Steve Smith.
Bryce Young throws for Carolina Panthers, other teams, at Alabama Pro Day
Just like Stroud, Young elected not to run the 40 at the Combine and did not run the 40 at his Pro Day. Both want teams to see their arms more than their legs.
I literally wrote this yesterday in the CJ Stroud Pro Day coverage and I can’t come up with a better or more clever way to do it today, so I’m going to plagiarize myself:
I still don’t know how much information teams get from watching someone throw footballs without any pads, defense or a helmet. But my job is just to present the information and let you, our beloved reader, decide what to do with it. So, here we go.Me, yesterday
Aside from throwing, Young took some time out for young fans and also spoke to the media.
I like both CJ Stroud and Bryce Young but still believe that Young is the best quarterback prospect in the NFL Draft. I have him #1 on my Big Board and I don’t see that changing.
However, I think the Carolina Panthers will be swayed by Stroud’s size and more prototypical quarterback traits.
Either way, the right move is for both guys to go #1 and #2 overall next month.
