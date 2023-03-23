Carolina Panthers Continue Speed-Dating Tour, Meet With Bryce Young At Alabama Pro Day

Videos by OutKick

On Wednesday, the entire Carolina Panthers organization watched CJ Stroud at the Ohio State Pro Day. They quickly got on a plane and flew to Alabama to meet with their next potential #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Bryce Young.

The large contingent had dinner with Young on Wednesday night, just hours after heavily flirting with Stroud. Yes, they wined-and-dined Bryce Young on the same day they drooled all over CJ Stroud. That seems rude, but what do I know?

The Panthers are having dinner with Alabama QB Bryce Young in Tuscaloosa tonight. In attendance: Owners David & Nicole Tepper, GM Scott Fitterer, HC Frank Reich, AGM Dan Morgan, VP Samir Suleiman, and coaches Jim Caldwell, Thomas Brown & Josh McCown.



Young's Pro Day is tomorrow. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 22, 2023

On Thursday, Young threw in front of a large crowd at Alabama. Of course, the Panthers watched very closely. They also continued to speak with Young.

Bryce Young chatting with the Panthers contingent – HC Frank Reich, QB Coach Josh McCown, OC Thomas Brown, owner David Tepper, and Sr. Asst. Jim Caldwell. pic.twitter.com/M43cLfbJCb — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) March 23, 2023

Former coach, Nick Saban, spoke highly of Young during a TV appearance. Spoke “highly.” Given that Bryce Young is considered short. See what I did there? Though, if you have to explain the joke, does it really count? Anyway…

“I think you should ask the people that had to play against him the last couple of years and see if they think it affected his performance.”



– @AlabamaFTBL HC Nick Saban on whether Bryce Young’s height matters. pic.twitter.com/Ut3NIm0nmJ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 23, 2023

Although, perhaps the biggest proponent of Bryce Young is former NFL receiver Steve Smith.

Steve Smith tells Bryce Young that his workout today was a “wonderful, wonderful display of why you deserve to be the first overall quarterback to be picked in this year's draft." pic.twitter.com/oPKWvVw5M9 — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) March 23, 2023

Bryce Young throws for Carolina Panthers, other teams, at Alabama Pro Day

Just like Stroud, Young elected not to run the 40 at the Combine and did not run the 40 at his Pro Day. Both want teams to see their arms more than their legs.

Bryce Young is only expected to throw at Alabama pro day. Like CJ Stroud at OSU no 40. pic.twitter.com/XVf3B9rGjU — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) March 23, 2023

I literally wrote this yesterday in the CJ Stroud Pro Day coverage and I can’t come up with a better or more clever way to do it today, so I’m going to plagiarize myself:

I still don’t know how much information teams get from watching someone throw footballs without any pads, defense or a helmet. But my job is just to present the information and let you, our beloved reader, decide what to do with it. So, here we go. Me, yesterday

Bryce Young’s throwing session has started. The indoor facility is eerily quiet at Alabama’s Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/mYkmLkw25n — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 23, 2023

Bryce Young putting his arm on FULL display 😳



Young reportedly met with both the Panthers and Raiders last night before Alabama’s Pro Day today.



The next stop for Young is now the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/6dVgjjLiR3 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 23, 2023

Bryce Young showing off the arm at @AlabamaFTBL Pro Day 🎯 pic.twitter.com/I7qTsV5OYA — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 23, 2023

Bryce Young deep ball with a fingertip grab by Jermaine Burton.#proday pic.twitter.com/Kitl7FvhP9 — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) March 23, 2023

Nice 9 route by Bryce Young. He has plenty of “arm talent.” pic.twitter.com/jHOtAyFiB0 — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 23, 2023

Aside from throwing, Young took some time out for young fans and also spoke to the media.

Bryce Young signing a few autographs for some young fans 💯 pic.twitter.com/5QKf3o3RP0 — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) March 23, 2023

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was very humble when I asked what his argument would be to go No. 1 to the Panthers: ‘’I will be grateful to whatever team takes a chance on me.’’ pic.twitter.com/nCrx4OPbag — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) March 23, 2023

I like both CJ Stroud and Bryce Young but still believe that Young is the best quarterback prospect in the NFL Draft. I have him #1 on my Big Board and I don’t see that changing.

However, I think the Carolina Panthers will be swayed by Stroud’s size and more prototypical quarterback traits.

Either way, the right move is for both guys to go #1 and #2 overall next month.