CJ Stroud Throws In Front Of Entire Carolina Panthers Organization, Plus Other Teams, At Ohio State Pro Day

In Columbus on Wednesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes conducted their Pro Day. Draft-eligible players performed for NFL scouts. Of course, the main attraction was quarterback CJ Stroud — especially for the Carolina Panthers.
Stroud, according to Vegas odds, is the odds-on favorite to go #1 overall to Carolina. So, of course, the Panthers sent basically their entire organization.
Obviously, the Panthers are going to attend the Pro Days of all the top quarterback prospects. That includes Alabama’s Bryce Young, whose Pro Day is on Thursday, and Kentucky’s Will Levis, whose Pro Day is on Friday.
Anthony Richardson will throw next week. Though, if the Panthers take him at #1 overall they should just fold the entire organization.
CJ Stroud throws for scouts — and almost the entire Carolina Panthers organization — at Ohio State’s Pro Day
Stroud threw the ball very well at the NFL Scouting Combine and his superior size to Bryce Young made him one of my winners in that event.
But every time you “take the field” leading up to the NFL Draft, you could be earning — or losing — millions of dollars.
Like at the Combine, Stroud elected not to run the 40-yard dash. It seems he wants teams to look at him as a passer and not a runner, and that probably helps him.
I still don’t know how much information teams get from watching someone throw footballs without any pads, defense or a helmet. But my job is just to present the information and let you, our beloved reader, decide what to do with it. So, here we go.
So there you have it. CJ Stroud throws passes to wide open receivers while wearing shorts and a t-shirt.
NFL Draft season, baby!
