CJ Stroud Throws In Front Of Entire Carolina Panthers Organization, Plus Other Teams, At Ohio State Pro Day

Videos by OutKick

In Columbus on Wednesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes conducted their Pro Day. Draft-eligible players performed for NFL scouts. Of course, the main attraction was quarterback CJ Stroud — especially for the Carolina Panthers.

Stroud, according to Vegas odds, is the odds-on favorite to go #1 overall to Carolina. So, of course, the Panthers sent basically their entire organization.

Going to @OhioStateFB Pro Day from the @Panthers.



• Owners David & Nicole Tepper

• GM Scott Fitterer

• HC Frank Reich

• AGM Dan Morgan

• VP Samir Suleiman

• OC Thomas Brown

• QBs coach Josh McCown

• Sr ass't Jim Caldwell

• Scouting dir. Cole Spencer

• Scout Joel Patten — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 21, 2023

Obviously, the Panthers are going to attend the Pro Days of all the top quarterback prospects. That includes Alabama’s Bryce Young, whose Pro Day is on Thursday, and Kentucky’s Will Levis, whose Pro Day is on Friday.

Anthony Richardson will throw next week. Though, if the Panthers take him at #1 overall they should just fold the entire organization.

CJ Stroud throws for scouts — and almost the entire Carolina Panthers organization — at Ohio State’s Pro Day

Stroud threw the ball very well at the NFL Scouting Combine and his superior size to Bryce Young made him one of my winners in that event.

But every time you “take the field” leading up to the NFL Draft, you could be earning — or losing — millions of dollars.

CJ Stroud of Ohio State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine. Stroud is the favorite to be the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Like at the Combine, Stroud elected not to run the 40-yard dash. It seems he wants teams to look at him as a passer and not a runner, and that probably helps him.

I still don’t know how much information teams get from watching someone throw footballs without any pads, defense or a helmet. But my job is just to present the information and let you, our beloved reader, decide what to do with it. So, here we go.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud loosening up at pro day pic.twitter.com/QovpOfm0Us — Nathan Baird (@nwbaird) March 22, 2023

CJ Stroud points to the sky and then starts his Pro Day.



All the conversations have stopped inside the Woody everyone just watching the potential number one pick.



Panthers head coach Frank Reich is right behind Stroud watching every throw, even recording some on his phone. pic.twitter.com/jcpvE23R2M — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) March 22, 2023

CJ Stroud is going through his workout now with Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich very close by. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/gdYo9whQW8 — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) March 22, 2023

CJ Stroud with beautiful deep ball to Jaxon Smith-Njigba at OSU Pro Day #NFLNetwork #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/qgTOaAbW3N — Cody Winstead (@CodyWins25) March 22, 2023

CJ Stroud a little underthrown to Marvin Harrison Jr. pic.twitter.com/qSOMa7LNS3 — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 22, 2023

The final throw of the day for CJ Stroud goes to Jayden Ballard. pic.twitter.com/ESuQcEBVd1 — BuckeyeHuddle.com (@BuckeyeHuddle) March 22, 2023

So there you have it. CJ Stroud throws passes to wide open receivers while wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

NFL Draft season, baby!