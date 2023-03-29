Danny Amendola’s Girlfriend Takes Us Inside Tom Brady’s Bahamas Weekend

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady and the boys had a Patriots family reunion — minus Belichick — in the Bahamas over the weekend, and Danny Amendola’s longtime girlfriend, Jean Watts, was along for the ride.

Literally.

In a star-studded series of Instagram posts, Watts takes us for a behind-the-scenes trip to Barker’s Bay, where she hung out with Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and others.

The boys and girls had themselves a hell of a few days judging by some of the posts, too. They’re seen racing golf carts, lounging on a giant yacht, playing some football on the beach and wining and dining like kings.

Let’s dive the hell in!

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola enjoy Bahamas

What a trip! I don’t think you could pick a better person to bring to the Bahamas for a weekend of tomfoolery than Rob Gronkowski, and our man doesn’t disappoint.

Mix in a little Brady on the beach and Gronk’s longtime girlfriend, SI model Camille Kostek, and you can’t go wrong.

Brady — as Joe Kinsey noted in Screencaps today — later posted a little behind-the-scenes footage of his own. Looks like the GOAT hasn’t quite figured out the post-retirement dad bod yet, either.

The New York Posted reported earlier this week that Brady is already out and about and testing the waters in the dating pool, and I’d imagine this trip to the Bahamas won’t be his last.

Good to have all the fellas back together for a few days! Glad Jean Watts could be there for the ride.